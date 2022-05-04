Necromantia To Release Complete Recordings Vinyl Box Set





www.instagram.com/the_circle_music New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For the first time, the complete recordings of the legendary band, Necromantia, will be released as a special edition box set on 180gr vinyl, fully remastered and with special new cover art of nine daemonic entities representing the band's abysmal music.Entitled "Epitaph: The Complete Worx", the box set spans the band's entire discography from 1990 to 2021, with all music remastered by George Emmanuel at Pentagram Studio, and includes new cover artwork by Innominandus Horridus and layout by Riccardo Isolabella.The black luxurious box embossed with gold will include:9 vinyl records (180 gr, 3 x Black, 3 x Red, 3 x Gold) with the seal of every daemon embossed in goldPrinted inserts9 posters (30cm x 30cm, suitable for framing) of high-quality parchment paper of each of the covers wrapped in a black cardboard sleeve bearing the band's insigniaCertificate of authenticity signed by The Magus himself!Teaser video: https://youtu.be/zuTnDZtDTRAThe Magus states: "So here we are: the epitaph of a band. A band that will not release any new music again. A band that lost half of its soul. A band that descended into the Abyss...."I always dreamt of a box including all of our recordings....not as an epitaph though, not under these circumstances....strangely life and death follow their own path...."Well, for the first and last time these are the complete recordings of Necromantia in all their glory. From our early days to our last spell."The Circle Music made my wish a reality and supported this great project of releasing all our stuff on vinyl, packed in a luxurious box with gold embossing properly entitled: Epitaph: The Complete Worx."Each one of the recordings have been exceptionally remastered by George Emmanuel of the infamous Pentagram Studio adding a fresh and deadly aura to our music."All of our music is represented, guarded and expressed through 9 daemonic entities: Pazuzu. Satan, Set, Medusa, Typhon, Ahriman, Lucifer, Tiamat and Leviathan."Each of them is made by the talented artist Innominadus Horridus who not only paid attention to each detail but after a lot of discussions we had between us, he managed to capture the magical essence of the existence and symbolism behind everything each one of these entities represents in the physical and the spiritual, occult world and the way it is connected to our music."You can not only see them on the covers of our albums but they are also included as 9 prints on parchment paper along with their seal so you can place them in your chambers and invoke their power and virtues."In detail the vinyl records are:The Utter Darkness (promo 90) Black Arts (our split with Varathron)Crossing The Fiery PathScarlet Evil., Witching BlackAncient PrideIV: MaliceThe Sound Of Lucifer Storming HeavenThe Serpent Skull (our split with Αχεροντας plus the covers from "Covering Evil")To The Depths We Descend...The box comes in 2 versions:3 black, 3 red, 3 gold vinyls limited in 500 copies9 gold vinyls exclusively from the NECROMANTIA Bandcamp limited to 166 copies"I have confirmed with the label to keep the pre-order price at affordable levels, so our fans, our supporters and our legions can indulge themselves fully."Choose your poison, raise your glasses filled with the elixir of Hell and celebrate our Epitaph"The Magus 2022:Limited Box of 9 vinyl (3 Black + 3 Red + 3 Gold - 500 copies)Attention: Pre-order price is 190 Euro. Retail price from 31.10.2022 (for any remaining copies) will be 240 Euro:https://thecirclemusic.gr/product/necromantia-epitaph-the-complete-worx-9-vinyls-special-box-limited-to-500-copies/Limited Box of 9 Gold vinyl (166 copies). Exclusively through Necromantia Bandcamp:https://necromantiaofficial.bandcamp.com/merch/necromantia-epitaph-the-complete-worx-vinyl-boxsetDistributors, shops, etc, ask for wholesale prices here: thecirclequality@gmail.comwww.facebook.com/necromantiabandwww.instagram.com/necromantia_bandnecromantiaofficial.bandcamp.comthecirclemusic.grwww.facebook.com/The-Circle-Music-109161897443413www.instagram.com/the_circle_music



