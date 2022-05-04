Greek Black Metal Act Corax B.M Debuts With Pagan Records

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Corax B.M, the latest spawn of the Greek black metal scene, will release its debut EP entitled "Spread the Occult" on 27 May 2022 via Pagan Records after signing to the label earlier this year.



The band's most notable music element is the combination of primal Scandinavian black melodies, with a punk aesthetic and their main influences are Behemoth, Mayhem, Rotting Christ, Necromantia and Darkthrone.



Corax B.M was established in 2021 as a solo project by the artist Corax (aka Kostas Katoikos) who collaborated with drummer Morker (Yiannis Chariskos) and vocalist Énnea (Marita Makaronidi) for her use of "whisper vocals".



Later this year after rehearsing their first songs, they were joined by lead guitarist Dholos (Mike Darlis) and bassist Peisithanatos (Thanos Nanopoulos), so the project inevitably became a solid band.



A legend of the black metal scene, The Magus (Necromantia, Yoth Iria), honoured the band as a guest vocalist on the song "Anilliagos" (Greek for Sunless).



Further information and pre-order details to follow soon.

