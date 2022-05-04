Overheated: Billie Eilish, Support + Feed & Reverb Host First Climate Event Takeover At The O2



Across six days - 10th, 11th, 12th, 16th, 25th and 26th June 2022 - Overheated brings together climate activists, musicians and designers to discuss the climate crisis, and the work they are doing to make a difference. Topics will range from greening practices in the music industry to the benefits of a plant-based diet, and sustainable fashion.



Each day will feature unique programming including panel discussions, live performances, a documentary viewing, and opportunities for the public to take climate action.



Overheated Live presented by Support + Feed and Red Carpet, Green Dress

The cross-campus event at the world's most popular music, leisure and entertainment venue will kick off on Friday, 10th June with Overheated Live - a panel event taking place in indigo at The O2, featuring introductions by



Presale tickets are available for The O2, Priority and Live Nation customers, as well as fans who opted in when purchasing Happier Than Ever, The World Tour tickets for UK dates. Presale opens Wednesday, 4th May at 9am GMT, with general sale opening on Friday, 6th May 2022 at 9am GMT. Tickets will be priced at £40 for the first Overheated Live panel session or £65 for both sessions. All profits will be donated to Support + Feed & REVERB.



The panel event aims to offer up solutions, generate ideas and create conversation for change, whilst acknowledging that no one person is ever the "perfect activist". The discussion, which will be hosted by Abbie McCarthy and feature Jack Harries, Tori Tsui, Maggie Baird,



Overheated is the first-ever climate-focused cross-campus takeover of The O2, and offers the public not only the opportunity to experience Overheated Live at indigo at The O2, but also special screenings of the new Overheated documentary at Cineworld at The O2.



Overheated Citizen-T Playground

All visitors to The O2 will have the opportunity to experience the free Citizen-TPlayground, which will be located at the All Bar One Space from 10th - 12th June. The Citizen-T Playground will feature a free clothes swap as well as talks from fashion sustainability experts. Swap participants should pre-register their participation along with item details by June 6, 2022.



Overheated Documentary commissioned by WePresent, the digital arts platform of WeTransfer

The Overheated short documentary will dive into the concepts behind the Overheated event and the climate issues it hopes to address, and will be available to watch at Cineworld at The O2 throughout the full six-day period, and online on WeTransfer's digital arts platform WePresent to watch for free for those unable to attend the festival in London. The brand-new documentary features members of the music community including Billie Eilish, Dame Vivienne Westwood, FINNEAS, girl in red, Yungblud and Emily Eavis as well as climate activists Tori Tsui and Support + Feed founder Maggie Baird.



The documentary is directed by Yassa Khan and produced by Maggie Baird and the Sage Foundation, an NGO founded by humanitarian Naza Alakija and Mike Malak of the Soliman Foundation. Sage Foundation is a partner of the event and aims to accelerate progress through creating campaigns which influence global audiences to create a better tomorrow.

Ticket information will be released shortly for the screenings at Cineworld at The O2.



The film will be accompanied by an Overheated Manifesto in WePresent's ongoing 'A Manifesto By…' series where creatives and activists from Willie Nelson, Ai Weiwei to Patrisse Cullors from



Overheated

The final Overheated panel event, taking place in the O2 Blueroom, will bring together environmental leaders within the music industry to share best practices, discuss future solutions, and explore efforts to engage the entire music community to take significant climate action.



Hosted by Abbie McCarthy, the day will feature panels moderated by Maggie Baird featuring representatives from REVERB, The Big Climate Thing, A Greener Festival, Julie's Bicycle, Beggars Group, Live Nation, Earth/Percent, Tour Production Group and the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research. There will also be performances by Sigrid, Love Ssega and more to be announced.



A full itinerary of events is below:



10th June

Overheated Live at indigo at The O2 - Presented by Support + Feed &



Session 1 - 11am - 1pm

Hosted by Abbie McCarthy

Featuring Tori Tsui, Maggie Baird, Earthrise, Jack Harries and more to be announced.

And very special guest



Session 2 - 3pm to 5pm

Hosted by Abbie McCarthy

Introductions by

Featuring Samata Pattinson & Isaias Hernandez and more to be announced.

Keynote by speaker to be announced



10th - 12th June

Overheated Citizen-T Playground at All Bar One Space at The O2

Hosted by Citizen-T

Featuring a free slow-fashion clothes swap and talks



10th - 12th, 16th, 25 - 26th June

Overheated Documentary commissioned by WePresent, the digital arts platform of WeTransfer

Screening at Cineworld at The O2 and on WePresent from 10th June

Featuring Billie Eilish, Dame Vivienne Westwood, Maggie Baird, Finneas, Girl in Red, Samata Pattinson, Tori Tsui, Yungblud and more



16th and 26th June

Youth Activist daily programming at the All Bar One Space at The O2

Featuring some of the UK's biggest climate activist groups, full details to follow

Talks and workshops



16th June

Overheated



Hosted by Abbie McCarthy

Featuring Sigrid, Love Ssega, Kurt Langer, Lara Seaver, Maggie Baird, and more.

In association with Live Nation, Ticketmaster, SJM, AEG and AXS.



Event-goers will be encouraged to make climate pledges.



Maggie Baird, founder of Support+Feed said, "We are thrilled to be in London and to have this opportunity to connect and discuss different ways we can take action to mitigate the climate crisis."



Adam Gardner, Co-Founder of environmental nonprofit, REVERB said, "Building upon our sustainability work on Billie's world tour, and engaging fans at her shows to take climate action, we're excited to empower even more people to take significant climate action and engage the music industry to do more through Overheated.



The O2 is the world's most popular music, entertainment and leisure venue and has been visited by over 100 million people since opening in 2007. Playing host to over 400 events a year, The O2 is home to The O2 arena which is globally recognised as one of the world's most iconic venues to play, and club sized music venue indigo at The O2.

A full day-out destination, there's plenty to explore at The O2 including Up at The O2, a climbing experience across the world-famous roof; Icon Outlet, one of London's most exciting retail destinations with up to 70% off 60 superstar brands; TOCA Social - an interactive football experience; Cineworld, London's largest cinema with 19 screens; the 12-lane boutique Hollywood Bowl;



Social media information for the event:

Instagram Handle - @overheated

Event Hashtag - #overheatedcantbedefeated

Event website - imoverheated.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Billie Eilish has announced Overheated, a multi-day climate-focused event set to take place at The O2 during Eilish's Happier Than Ever, The World Tour dates at the London venue, in collaboration with Support + Feed and REVERB.Across six days - 10th, 11th, 12th, 16th, 25th and 26th June 2022 - Overheated brings together climate activists, musicians and designers to discuss the climate crisis, and the work they are doing to make a difference. Topics will range from greening practices in the music industry to the benefits of a plant-based diet, and sustainable fashion.Each day will feature unique programming including panel discussions, live performances, a documentary viewing, and opportunities for the public to take climate action.Overheated Live presented by Support + Feed and Red Carpet, Green DressThe cross-campus event at the world's most popular music, leisure and entertainment venue will kick off on Friday, 10th June with Overheated Live - a panel event taking place in indigo at The O2, featuring introductions by Billie Eilish and FINNEAS and a special keynote speaker to be announced.Presale tickets are available for The O2, Priority and Live Nation customers, as well as fans who opted in when purchasing Happier Than Ever, The World Tour tickets for UK dates. Presale opens Wednesday, 4th May at 9am GMT, with general sale opening on Friday, 6th May 2022 at 9am GMT. Tickets will be priced at £40 for the first Overheated Live panel session or £65 for both sessions. All profits will be donated to Support + Feed & REVERB.The panel event aims to offer up solutions, generate ideas and create conversation for change, whilst acknowledging that no one person is ever the "perfect activist". The discussion, which will be hosted by Abbie McCarthy and feature Jack Harries, Tori Tsui, Maggie Baird, Vanessa Nakate among other climate activists, will share their thoughts on topics ranging from the positive impact of a plant-based diet to making fashion more sustainable.Overheated is the first-ever climate-focused cross-campus takeover of The O2, and offers the public not only the opportunity to experience Overheated Live at indigo at The O2, but also special screenings of the new Overheated documentary at Cineworld at The O2.Overheated Citizen-T PlaygroundAll visitors to The O2 will have the opportunity to experience the free Citizen-TPlayground, which will be located at the All Bar One Space from 10th - 12th June. The Citizen-T Playground will feature a free clothes swap as well as talks from fashion sustainability experts. Swap participants should pre-register their participation along with item details by June 6, 2022.Overheated Documentary commissioned by WePresent, the digital arts platform of WeTransferThe Overheated short documentary will dive into the concepts behind the Overheated event and the climate issues it hopes to address, and will be available to watch at Cineworld at The O2 throughout the full six-day period, and online on WeTransfer's digital arts platform WePresent to watch for free for those unable to attend the festival in London. The brand-new documentary features members of the music community including Billie Eilish, Dame Vivienne Westwood, FINNEAS, girl in red, Yungblud and Emily Eavis as well as climate activists Tori Tsui and Support + Feed founder Maggie Baird.The documentary is directed by Yassa Khan and produced by Maggie Baird and the Sage Foundation, an NGO founded by humanitarian Naza Alakija and Mike Malak of the Soliman Foundation. Sage Foundation is a partner of the event and aims to accelerate progress through creating campaigns which influence global audiences to create a better tomorrow.Ticket information will be released shortly for the screenings at Cineworld at The O2.The film will be accompanied by an Overheated Manifesto in WePresent's ongoing 'A Manifesto By…' series where creatives and activists from Willie Nelson, Ai Weiwei to Patrisse Cullors from Black Lives Matter write their '10 rules to live by'.Overheated Music Session presented by The Big Climate Thing and REVERBThe final Overheated panel event, taking place in the O2 Blueroom, will bring together environmental leaders within the music industry to share best practices, discuss future solutions, and explore efforts to engage the entire music community to take significant climate action.Hosted by Abbie McCarthy, the day will feature panels moderated by Maggie Baird featuring representatives from REVERB, The Big Climate Thing, A Greener Festival, Julie's Bicycle, Beggars Group, Live Nation, Earth/Percent, Tour Production Group and the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research. There will also be performances by Sigrid, Love Ssega and more to be announced.A full itinerary of events is below:10th JuneOverheated Live at indigo at The O2 - Presented by Support + Feed & Red Carpet Green DressSession 1 - 11am - 1pmHosted by Abbie McCarthyFeaturing Tori Tsui, Maggie Baird, Earthrise, Jack Harries and more to be announced.And very special guest Vanessa NakateSession 2 - 3pm to 5pmHosted by Abbie McCarthyIntroductions by Billie Eilish and FinneasFeaturing Samata Pattinson & Isaias Hernandez and more to be announced.Keynote by speaker to be announced10th - 12th JuneOverheated Citizen-T Playground at All Bar One Space at The O2Hosted by Citizen-TFeaturing a free slow-fashion clothes swap and talks10th - 12th, 16th, 25 - 26th JuneOverheated Documentary commissioned by WePresent, the digital arts platform of WeTransferScreening at Cineworld at The O2 and on WePresent from 10th JuneFeaturing Billie Eilish, Dame Vivienne Westwood, Maggie Baird, Finneas, Girl in Red, Samata Pattinson, Tori Tsui, Yungblud and more16th and 26th JuneYouth Activist daily programming at the All Bar One Space at The O2Featuring some of the UK's biggest climate activist groups, full details to followTalks and workshops16th JuneOverheated Music Climate Session in the O2 Blueroom - Presented by The Big Climate Thing & REVERB Industry panels for a more sustainable business and music communityHosted by Abbie McCarthyFeaturing Sigrid, Love Ssega, Kurt Langer, Lara Seaver, Maggie Baird, and more.In association with Live Nation, Ticketmaster, SJM, AEG and AXS.Event-goers will be encouraged to make climate pledges.Maggie Baird, founder of Support+Feed said, "We are thrilled to be in London and to have this opportunity to connect and discuss different ways we can take action to mitigate the climate crisis."Adam Gardner, Co-Founder of environmental nonprofit, REVERB said, "Building upon our sustainability work on Billie's world tour, and engaging fans at her shows to take climate action, we're excited to empower even more people to take significant climate action and engage the music industry to do more through Overheated.The O2 is the world's most popular music, entertainment and leisure venue and has been visited by over 100 million people since opening in 2007. Playing host to over 400 events a year, The O2 is home to The O2 arena which is globally recognised as one of the world's most iconic venues to play, and club sized music venue indigo at The O2.A full day-out destination, there's plenty to explore at The O2 including Up at The O2, a climbing experience across the world-famous roof; Icon Outlet, one of London's most exciting retail destinations with up to 70% off 60 superstar brands; TOCA Social - an interactive football experience; Cineworld, London's largest cinema with 19 screens; the 12-lane boutique Hollywood Bowl; Oxygen Freejumping trampoline park; immersive dining experience Mamma Mia! The Party; and over 30 bars and restaurants. Located just 15 minutes from Central London, The O2 is easily accessible via road, tube, bus or Uber Boat by Thames Clippers. Learn more at https://www.theo2.co.uk/Social media information for the event:Instagram Handle - @overheatedEvent Hashtag - #overheatedcantbedefeatedEvent website - imoverheated.com



