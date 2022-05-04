Lady Gaga's New Single "Hold My Hand" From The Upcoming Motion Picture Top Gun: Maverick Out Now





Paramount New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Lady Gaga released her new single " Hold My Hand " via Interscope Records/Universal Music from the upcoming major motion picture Top Gun: Maverick. " Hold My Hand " was written for the motion picture and is featured throughout the film. The single was produced by Lady Gaga and BloodPop, with additional production by Benjamin Rice. The motion picture version of " Hold My Hand " features additional production and score by Harold Faltermeyer and Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer. " Hold My Hand " marks Gaga's return to writing and producing original music for film, after the success of 2018's A Star is Born soundtrack that earned Gaga an Academy Award, four Grammys, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, and Critics' Choice Award."When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn't even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film's heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we've been living in. I've been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other—a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life's heroes," Gaga wrote in a recent Instagram post. "I'm so grateful to Tom and Hans and Joe for this opportunity—and it's been a beautiful experience working with them. Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you. This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I've wanted you to hear it for so long. And I'm so excited to give it to you on May 3."Set to hit theaters on May 27th, Paramount Pictures' Top Gun: Maverick visits Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) after more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators. Maverick is where he belongs -pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose." Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Paramount (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Paramount Pictures controls a collection of some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.



