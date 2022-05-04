Ty Dolla $ign And Motown Records Announce New Label Venture EZMNY Records









Be on the lookout for more soon! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Motown Records announces a label venture with EZMNY Records - a new label founded and launched by GRAMMY Award-nominated multiplatinum artist, singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and entrepreneur Ty Dolla $ign. Motown Records Chairwoman and C.E.O. Ethiopia Habtemariam and Senior Vice President of A&R Shawn Barron orchestrated the new venture with Ty this year. Together, they're bringing the Los Angeles-based label to life as a haven for trendsetting talent, with the first signing being GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer-songwriter and producer Leon Thomas. Ty Dolla $ign shares his excitement on signing Leon to EZMNY Records, stating, "Leon's talent was just a higher level from every other singer or producer that I was hearing, a the fact that he was doing everything himself from playing bass to working Logic and Pro Tools. From the first song I heard, I knew he was one of them ones."Motown C.E.O./Chairwoman Ethiopia Habtemariam shares, "Ty Dolla $ign has constantly influenced pop, rap, and R&B, whether on his own records or behind the scenes for over a decade and we're excited to be a part of his musical journey. As a prolific songwriter, producer and all around creative, Ty is a craftsman who continues to showcase new depths of his artistry. We're looking forward to this venture with Ezmny Records and presenting their first artist Leon Thomas."Motown A&R Shawn Barron adds, "Cementing this partnership with my longtime friend Ty is a dream come true. We've created so many huge moments together and we're on the verge of even more with Leon and his incredible talent."A true vocalist and prolific songwriter and producer in his own right, Thomas has contributed to anthems for everyone from Toni Braxton and Babyface to Post Malone (co-producer on Stoney), Ariana Grande (co-writing credits on Positions), Chris Brown, Rick Ross, Snoh Aalegra and more. As a co-writer and co-producer, he recently powered "Pipe Down," " Love All " [feat. JAY-Z], and "In the Bible" [feat. Lil Durk & Giveon] from Drake's global chart-topping blockbuster Certified Lover Boy.In 2018, Leon unveiled his debut EP Genesis, which racked up tens of millions of streams and earned him critical acclaim. Rolling Stone proclaimed, "The talented 25-year-old delivers hip-hop-soul with easygoing beats, earnestness and humor." Now, Leon Thomas kicks off his next chapter with EZMNY Records and Motown Records, where he is set to release his debut single under the new label in the near future.Be on the lookout for more soon!



