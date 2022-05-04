Tigran Hamasyan Performs Charlie Parker's "Big Foot" Solo





Jul 18 Pinède Gould Juan-les-Pins, FRANCE New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pianist and composer Tigran Hamasyan marked the release of his new album, StandArt - his first album of American standards - last Friday and International Jazz Day on the following day with a solo piano performance of Charlie Parker's "Big Foot," which you can watch @Top40-Charts.com! Hamasyan performs the tune on the new album with saxophonist and label mate Joshua Redman.Produced by Hamasyan, StandArt includes songs from the 1920s through the 1950s by Parker, Richard Rodgers, Jerome Kern, Elmo Hope, and others, plus a piece Hamasyan improvised with his bandmates - bassist Matt Brewer and drummer Justin Brown - and trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire. Also guesting on the album is saxophonist Mark Turner.Tigran Hamasyan embarks on a tour of Europe with songs from the new album next week, with shows in Germany, France, Belgium, Austria, Spain, Italy, and Hungary. He tours the United States with songs from his previous album, The Call Within, in June. See below for all of the currently announced shows.TIGRAN HAMASYAN ON TOUR:May 9 Post Tower Bonn, GERMANYMay 10 Théâtre M. Novarina Thonon, FRANCEMay 13 Théâtre de la Maison du Peuple Millau, FRANCEMay 15 Place Xavier Neujean Liège, BELGIUMMay 16 Wiener Konzerthaus Vienna, AUSTRIAMay 18 L'Auditori Barcelona, SPAINMay 19 Teatro Olimpico Vicenza, ITALYMay 20 Béla Bartók National Concert Hall Budapest, HUNGARYMay 24 Les Gémeaux Sceaux, FRANCEJun 8 Boulder Theater Boulder, COJun 9 Lincoln Hall Chicago, ILJun 11 Howard Theatre Washington, DCJun 12 Gramercy Theatre New York, NYJun 16 Ford Amphitheater Los Angeles, CAJul 5 L'Olympia Paris, FRANCEJul 10 North Sea Jazz Festival Rotterdam, NETHERLANDSJul 14 Barbican Hall London, UKJul 18 Pinède Gould Juan-les-Pins, FRANCE



