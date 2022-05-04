Tigran Hamasyan Performs Charlie Parker's "Big Foot" Solo

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Pianist and composer Tigran Hamasyan marked the release of his new album, StandArt - his first album of American standards - last Friday and International Jazz Day on the following day with a solo piano performance of Charlie Parker's "Big Foot," which you can watch @Top40-Charts.com! Hamasyan performs the tune on the new album with saxophonist and label mate Joshua Redman.
Produced by Hamasyan, StandArt includes songs from the 1920s through the 1950s by Parker, Richard Rodgers, Jerome
Kern, Elmo Hope, and others, plus a piece Hamasyan improvised with his bandmates - bassist Matt Brewer and drummer Justin Brown - and trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire. Also guesting on the album is saxophonist Mark Turner.
Tigran Hamasyan embarks on a tour of Europe
with songs from the new album next week, with shows in Germany, France, Belgium, Austria, Spain, Italy, and Hungary. He tours the United States with songs from his previous album, The Call Within, in June. See below for all of the currently announced shows.
TIGRAN HAMASYAN ON TOUR:
May 9 Post Tower Bonn, GERMANY
May 10 Théâtre M. Novarina Thonon, FRANCE
May 13 Théâtre de la Maison du Peuple Millau, FRANCE
May 15 Place Xavier Neujean Liège, BELGIUM
May 16 Wiener Konzerthaus Vienna, AUSTRIA
May 18 L'Auditori Barcelona, SPAIN
May 19 Teatro Olimpico Vicenza, ITALY
May 20 Béla Bartók National
Concert Hall Budapest, HUNGARY
May 24 Les Gémeaux Sceaux, FRANCE
Jun 8 Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
Jun 9 Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL
Jun 11 Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Jun 12 Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Jun 16 Ford Amphitheater Los Angeles, CA
Jul 5 L'Olympia Paris, FRANCE
Jul 10 North Sea Jazz Festival Rotterdam, NETHERLANDS
Jul 14 Barbican Hall London, UK
Jul 18 Pinède Gould Juan-les-Pins, FRANCE