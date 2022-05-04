Bonnie Raitt's New Album 'Just Like That...' Lands At No1 On Six Billboard Charts In Its First Week





As known for her lifelong commitment to social activism as she is for her music, Raitt has long been involved with the environmental movement, performing concerts around oil, nuclear power, mining, water and forest protection since the mid 70's. She was a founding member of MUSE (Musicians United for Safe Energy) which produced the historic concerts, album and movie NO NUKES and continues to work on safe energy issues in addition to environmental protection, social justice and human rights, as well as creator's rights and music education. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Music legend Bonnie Raitt's newly-released (and 21st) album, 'Just Like That…', is capturing the attention of fans and critics alike while it scores on sales charts, radio airplay and DSP playlists nationwide. Billboard chart positions include #1 Current Album, #1 Current Rock Album, #1 Americana / Folk Album, #1 Blues Album, #1 Internet Album and #1 Independent Record Label Current Albums.The album reached #2 on the iTunes U.S. Top Albums chart just behind the #1 Billboard 200 top album of the week, Pusha T's It's Almost Dry. At Amazon, 'Just Like That…' was the #1 New Release before the album was even available.Debuting at #3 on the Americana Radio Albums Chart, its first single, "Made Up Mind," remained at the #1 spot on the Americana Radio Singles Chart for four weeks, with the track also making it on top Spotify and Apple Music playlists including Rockin' Vibes, Americana Icons, Got Blues,Grade A, Made for Spatial Audio, New Music Daily, and New In Rock & Roadhouse.Bonnie was recently featured on Spotify's Time Square billboard, and earned praise from the likes of the NY Times ("brings new depth to songs of love and loss"), NPR ("she's carried on in the groove that she established"), NPR Fresh Air ("That is a voice of compassion and generosity, qualities many of us encounter all too rarely these days.") and Wall Street Journal ("a potent reminder that she's still here, and still vital") while her intimate conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe unlocked the stories behind the four self-penned tracks.The 10-track album is the latest milestone in an already magnificent year following being awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's GRAMMY Awards, receiving the Icon Award at the Billboard Women in Music, and her iconic album Nick of Time being inducted into the Library of Congress's National Recording Registry.The mix of sounds and approaches on 'Just Like That…' reveals how, 50 years after the release of her debut album, Raitt continues to personify what it means to stay creative, adventurous, and daring over the course of a life's work. "On this record, I wanted to stretch," she says. "I always want to find songs that excite me, and what's different this time is that I've tried some styles and topics I haven't touched on before."Like the rest of the musicians around the world, sidelined for two years from their livelihood and great joy—touring and performing live—Raitt and her band finished the first leg of their current eight-month US tour and will be embarking on the second leg joined by Lucinda Williams and longtime friend Mavis Staples on various dates throughout the run. The full tour schedule with info on Special Benefit Seats, is listed at www.bonnieraitt.com Bonnie Raitt is a singer, songwriter and guitarist whose unique style blends blues, R&B, rock, and pop. After 20 years as a cult favorite, she broke through to the top in the early 90s with her GRAMMY-award winning albums, 'Nick of Time' and 'Luck of the Draw,' which featured hits, " Something To Talk About " and " I Can't Make You Love Me " among others. The ten-time Grammy winner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and Rolling Stone named the slide guitar ace one of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time" and one of the "100 Greatest Singers of All Time."Raitt's widely-acclaimed 2012 independent release 'Slipstream' sold over a quarter-million copies, making it one of the top selling independent albums, and earned Raitt her 10th Grammy Award (Best Americana Album). In February 2016, Raitt released her highly-anticipated 20th album, 'Dig In Deep' (Redwing Records.) On tour for much of 2017-2019, Raitt and her band performed overseas in Australia, New Zealand as well as Canada before spending the summers touring as support for James Taylor in stadiums and arenas across the U.S., United Kingdom and Europe.As known for her lifelong commitment to social activism as she is for her music, Raitt has long been involved with the environmental movement, performing concerts around oil, nuclear power, mining, water and forest protection since the mid 70's. She was a founding member of MUSE (Musicians United for Safe Energy) which produced the historic concerts, album and movie NO NUKES and continues to work on safe energy issues in addition to environmental protection, social justice and human rights, as well as creator's rights and music education.



