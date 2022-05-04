Mapache Set Whispered Romance Amid Pedal Steel On Gorgeous New Song "Tend Your Garden"





"There are tales of hammock swung afternoons that feel flush with melodies traded back and forth like pot-luck parcels. Seems like if you're looking for a bit of relief right about now, this is a damn sure bet." - Raven Sings The Blues. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Mapache - the LA duo of Sam Blasucci and Clay Finch - shares new single "Tend Your Garden," a whispered ode to longing and the painfully slow process of falling in love. It's the latest preview from their new record Roscoe's Dream, out June 10th on Innovative Leisure / Calico Discos. With sparkling steel guitar and a haiku-like lyrical simplicity rooted in natural imagery, "Tend Your Garden" is a soothing lullaby recast in sunshine. "Start by closing your eyes, you can see it now," Mapache sings, "Only dreaming it will not grow, how I love you… you'll never know."The video for "Tend Your Garden" captures a vignette of the perfect California summer reset: blue surf, tender friendship, farmer's market finds. Watch here and enjoy a blissful moment of calm: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jn25hTEsJGoHaving honed their distinct folk-western musicality on 2020's From Liberty Street — which UNCUT deemed as "quintessentially laid-back" and NPR Music praised for having "a groove so strong you can basically hear the sunshine" — Mapache pack Roscoe's Dream full of spacious and balmy reconstructions of Los Angeles scenes through the ages, from Bakersfield and Laurel Canyon to the Paisley Underground. Blasucci and Finch's chemistry, honed since they were young schoolmates, is alchemic, and their refined yet casual virtuosity shines in an all-new full band setup — making Roscoe's Dream the most definitive Mapache album yet.Recent single "Love Can't Hold Me" sweetly sings of an overflowing love, replete with peeling guitar lines, wandering harmonies, and a serene sort of romance. Listen here.Roscoe's Dream follow's last year's 3, a lovingly crafted collection of covers that includes adventurous recreations of classics by Stevie Wonder and Sade. Mapache will be hitting the road for a string of California shows this May and June — full dates below.Upcoming Mapache Shows5/14 Santa Barbara - Mollusk5/20 Big Sur - Hipnic5/21 Santa Cruz - Moe's Alley5/22 San Luis Obispo - Slo Brew6/15 - Costa Mesa - Wayfarer6/18 - Bolinas - Smiley's Tavern6/19 - Sacramento - Harlows6/21 - Albany - Ivy Room6/22 - Sonoma - Sebastiani Theater6/23 - Nevada City - Crazy Horse Saloon6/25 - Chico - DuffysRoscoe's Dream TracklistI Love My DogThey Don't Know At the BeachMan And WomanAsi Es La Vida Pearl To The SwinePolishing A BandDianaNicoletteLight My FireFar Out of Ear ShotTend Your GardenThe GardenFeel So YoungTell HimCasas De SueñosKaua'i BeautyLove Can't Hold MeRoscoes DreamPraise For Mapache and From Liberty Street:"A groove so strong you can basically hear the sunshine." - NPR Music"If the Everly Brothers cruised back from a high desert road trip and landed at County Line beach and cracked a beer to watch the sunset - you'd have these guys...Mapache's chemistry is undeniable and their creative circle seems to be flourishing." - KCRW"Quintessentially laid-back. This is Sunday morning music, best experienced within walking distance of Big Sur or Joshua Tree." - UNCUT"Medicine for the soul." - Top40-Charts.com"Angelic harmonies weaving somewhere between traditional folk and modern cosmic country music. These songs are inspired by everything from Mexican boleros, to Bakersfield twang, to lonesome cowboy campfire tunes." - FLOOD"Cosmic California Country." - THE CURRENT"The West Coast Pop Americana brainchild of Clay Finch and Sam Blasucci, have merged their influences of folk, psychedelic, cowboy, and Latin rhythm to invent their unique blend of heartfelt soundscapes." - FLAUNT"Mapache presents its songs with earnestness and compassion. And in these times, when social distancing is a necessity and life with a pandemic becomes the new normal, we could all use a little more warmth, earnestness, and compassion in our lives." - No Depression"Preternatural harmonies...Their music smolders rather than blazes, but that's the point." - Buzzbands.la"From Liberty Street pulls the listener in and demands attention." - The Aquarian"There are tales of hammock swung afternoons that feel flush with melodies traded back and forth like pot-luck parcels. Seems like if you're looking for a bit of relief right about now, this is a damn sure bet." - Raven Sings The Blues.



