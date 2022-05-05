RMA Creates 3D Concert Visuals For Madonna And Maluma



In 2021, Alejandro worked with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Maluma's April 30 concert featured 360 screens and his third collaboration with 3D special effects artist RMA—both Medellín natives. The concert "Medallo en el Mapa" was live-streamed via Amazon Prime while the audience enjoyed a number of surprise guest appearances, including Madonna, who stepped on stage for a duet performance with Maluma of her 2019 hit song "Medellín.""For 'Medellín,' Madonna chose images of the city, including children smiling, playing and dancing, horses running, and artistic images illustrating the culture, beauty, and importance of Medellín," said Alejandro Robledo, studio owner and CG/VFX artist known as RMA.RMA's kaleidoscopic 3D designs also synchronized perfectly to the rhythm and lyrics of Madonna's hit song "Music.""Our vision of futuristic visuals melding the retro and modern, coordinated with Madonna's singing resulted in a seamless synergy," said Alejandro.RMAs 3D visuals were featured during star performances by Wolfine, Feid, Kapla y Miky, Grupo Firme, Pipe Bueno, and Blessed as well as a memorial tribute to Vicente Fernandez, Mexican singer, actor and producer.Alejandro Robledo Mejia, known as RMA, is a CG/VFX artist and designer whose work is built upon technical and artistic mastery. His client list includes the 2021 Super Bowl Opening Titles, Disney's Marvel series Loki, Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Transformers Opening Logo, The Last Knight, 2017 MTV Video and Music Awards visuals, NFL Mik'd Up, History Channel logo reveal, and North Face campaigns. He has led major celebrity collaborations with Maluma, Rihanna, Madonna, Bruno Mars, Shawn Mendes and others.Alejandro produces stunning visual effects, 3D development, and animation for media platforms across feature films, commercials enterprises and entertainment industries combining art and computer engineering. He specializes in highly technical VFX content, board development, cutting-edge real-time workflows, and building VFX shots from scratch, including rigid body dynamics, fluids, smoke, fire, and explosions.In 2021, Alejandro worked with Maluma to create the visual content for his Pipi Juancho World Tour in South America and Europe. And, in 2019, he built the 3D big-screen content for 15 songs featured in Maluma's 11:11 World Tour in the U.S., South America, and Saudi Arabia.



