Netflix Top 10 Week Of April 25: The Byrdes Say Goodbye, The Marked Heart Is The Most Viewed Title

On the non-English Films side, Hindi-language Gangubai Kathiawadi took the top spot with 13.81M hours viewed. The crime drama was in the Top 10 in 25 countries. New entrants Spanish comedy Honeymoon With My Mother and Japanese anime film Bubble came in at #2 and #3 with 10.63M hours viewed and 4.45M hours viewed, respectively. To download Top 10 assets, visit Top10.netflix.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Byrdes went out with a bang. Building on the success of Season 4, Part 1, the final episodes of Ozark topped the English TV list with 78.4M hours viewed and was in the Top 10 in 73 countries. The ladies of Selling Sunset worked their way to the second spot with 34.31M hours viewed and within the Top 10 in 48 countries. Fans continued to be enamored by the lives of the British elite as Anatomy of a Scandal came in at #3 with 30.17M hours viewed. The Ton' can't get enough of Bridgerton, Season 2 - the series came in at #4 with 29.74M hours viewed. And people around the world are continuing to fall in love with Charlie and Nick from Heartstopper. The coming-of-age romance series moved up the ranks to #5 this week with 23.94M hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 54 countries. Fans enjoyed the laughs, the tears and everything in between as GRACE AND FRANKIE Season 7: The Final Episodes debuted at #7 with 15.47M hours viewed.For the second week in a row, Colombian thriller The Marked Heart led the non-English TV list with 85.26M hours viewed, making it the most viewed Netflix title of the week. Polish limited series Hold Tight came in at #2 with 25.12M hours viewed. Korean titles continued to have staying power. After eight weeks, comedy Business Proposal remained on the list, coming in at #3 with 19.5M hours viewed and Twenty FiveTwenty One was #9 with 9.58M hours viewed, after 10 weeks. Elite, Season 5 and Yakamoz S-245 rounded out the top 5 with 14.89M hours viewed and 13M hours viewed, respectively. Laura and Massimo are back and hotter than ever. The steamy sequel 365 Days: This Day debuted at #1 on the English Films list with 77.98M hours viewed and appeared on the Top 10 in 93 countries. Its predecessor, 365 Days also entered the list at #4 with 10.04M hours viewed and popped up on the Top 10 in 73 countries. Directed by Mandla Dube, Silverton Siege came in at #2 with 20.28M hours viewed. The action thriller was in the Top 10 in 88 countries. The story and death of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe was revisited with The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes. The documentary, which offers a new perspective, had 15.36M hours viewed.On the non-English Films side, Hindi-language Gangubai Kathiawadi took the top spot with 13.81M hours viewed. The crime drama was in the Top 10 in 25 countries. New entrants Spanish comedy Honeymoon With My Mother and Japanese anime film Bubble came in at #2 and #3 with 10.63M hours viewed and 4.45M hours viewed, respectively. To download Top 10 assets, visit Top10.netflix.com.



