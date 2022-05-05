Egypt's Homegrown Premium DJ And Music Producer DJ Kaboo Brings His Talent To Marvel's New Moonknight TV Series





DUBAI, UAE (Top40 Charts) The new show revolves around the protagonist Marc Spector, an individual with a troubled and bloody past who after encountering the statue of the Egyptian moon God Khonshu, he becomes MoonKnight. Participating in a series of adventures around the world, including modern-day Egypt. Participating in a series of adventures around the world, including modern-day Egypt.Desiring to showcase current Egyptian culture and music, Marvel brought on one of the Middle East's prominent rising DJs and music producers, DJ Kaboo. One of Dubai's star DJs with recent notable performances at the Dubai Expo this march, as well as opening for the Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan on the 26th of march this year at the Formula 1 Concerts in Jeddah.It was during this time following "A gig at 3 AM, I got an email from a company saying they handled the music for Marvel Studios saying they were interested in my Arab Trap music". "At first I thought it was a scam, like, Marvel is contacting me? Asking for my music?". Being a fan of Marvel heroes such as Spiderman and Ironman since childhood, his shock with the prospect of his tracks being featured in a Marvel TV series was unreal. Initially only wanting one track "Arab Trap One made in Egypt", they soon wanted a second track "Enta" from Kaboo's Arab Trap 2020 EP. In Kaboo's own words, "none of this would've been possible had I not had faith in my concept of Arab Trap and wanting to share our culture with the world, now I truly have my chance to fulfill this dream". Marvel's efforts to bring in Egyptian talent to give justice to the new series stands to introduce the world of music to a fresh injection of modern Egyptian and Arab music, which Kaboo had tested out in the culturally diverse clubs of Dubai, finding an overwhelmingly positive response to the music from the international audience.Taking notice of the positive reception of Arab influences in music, he felt the desire to create authentic and original music that combined his passions. He took to mixing and mastering old popular Arab tracks and reinvigorating them with new energetic trap elements, to introduce Arab culture and music to a worldwide audience, akin to key international DJs such as DJ Snake and Major Lazer. His first Arab Trap track was created back in 2018, under the label "Arab Trap One made in Egypt", it shook the trap scene with it receiving a strongly positive reception earning its spot in the top 3 and the 5 spot on multiple Trap charts. He used his honed talents in music production to carve a new sub-genre of "Arab Trap". He began to be known as the "Arab Trap King", earning his place among the industry's elite.A flexible DJ with an ear for Hip-hop, Afro, and especially Trap music, he first arrived in Dubai in 2010. He started to introduce himself to Dubai's club scene gradually, developing a well-rounded and versatile quality as a DJ. In 2013 he entered the Pioneer's DJ Middle East championship, winning first place at a young age, and catching the attention of the entire scene with his upbeat style, unique mind, and authentic energy. Kaboo soon began to find himself DJing for larger international artists such as rap and pop stars Drake, Rihanna, and Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Having been the official DJ for Rihanna's Fenty Dubai Launch party in 2018, and becoming Mohamed Ramadan's official DJ in 2021. The recently developing music festival scene in the Middle East has been a new and lively opportunity for Kaboo, allowing him to fully express himself through his music that was brought to life with the nature of festivals providing a larger production value coupled with the live entertainment. This was only compounded further through his performances with Mohamed Ramadan, ushering in a new age in the music entertainment field in the Middle East, with Kaboo stating that "Saudi, the UAE, and Egypt will be the new hub for the festival scene and these types of performances, especially for Middle Eastern DJs, artists and rappers".Kaboo's efforts to explore and develop his style throughout his years climbing Dubai's music scene as both a DJ and producer has ultimately led to this new milestone in his career. This step reinforced his feeling that, as he put it "this is my time! This made me believe more in what I'm doing and this stage with Marvel feels like a new step in my life and the new tracks I'm releasing". Ultimately Kaboo stands to be one of the rising stars in the region's music scene with this being his time to introduce the rich Middle Eastern flavor to the world!



