The WWW has plenty of valuable features to offer us. We understand fiction, we know poetry, we are familiar through and through with essay writing. Yet, this article today won't be about those. Rather, we'd like to focus on… songwriting. That's right, we will now show you which are the best songwriting books to read in 2022. So, let's dive right in, shall we?

One of the songwriting books that is trending at top levels now, thanks to its high rating from readers all over the country. Through it you'd see how to approach the process of generating new and interesting ideas. But not only - for this is mere the beginning of songwriting. In addition, you'd see how to compose those ideas and put them into one beautiful gig that's going to top the shelves. After all, beautiful melody together with amazing lyrics is what makes a song someone's favorite. Actually, you'd need to write great lyrics for people to identify themselves with. Here you'd see the know-how of that exactly.

The War of Art

Well, there is The Art of War and there is The War of Art. The first is a top-selling piece but the latter proves to be quite as useful, too. It comes to teach you not why and how to write a song. No, it comes to bridge the gap between the author you are and the business person you aspire to be. For without the business part, there are less money in the songwriting business than you'd be able to get.

Mastering Melody Writing

Sometimes we don't have the necessary creative momentum to come up with ideas that will be worth our while. But this book comes to change that and comes to serve as a guide towards the proper inspiration for this immense task of songwriting. It solves lots of issue and it raises enough questions to set you on a journey towards discovering more. You'd now understand how to compose the melody you've always wanted, even though you cannot seem to be inspired by motivation. This book includes individual stories and lots of technique clarifications. It comes to give you a helping hand in becoming the songwriter you've always longed to be.

Tunesmith

This book proudly claims the title of "The Bible among musicians". Rightfully so. It's been profoundly important for former generations and it's certainly going to be of uttermost help for aspiring new generations. That piece of songwriting literature includes songwriting, motivation, stories, and counsel, contemplation, and craft development, expertise, and an in-depth look into the world of music.

How to Write Songs on Guitar

Another book that comes to guide you in the midst of the musician's world where there is chaos and clarity, where there are words to play with and melodies to create. It assists you in revealing the true potential of the tones on your so-longed-and-waited guitar. It shows you the basis, indeed, but it also reveals you an in-depth disclosure of the professional tricks you weren't aware of.

Blank Sheet Music Piano Staff

Then we go to the piano. Another instrument that has a profound impact on how melody and words come together in a beautiful symphony that captivates the mind and soul. This book's going to show you the know-how of writing a song the lyrics of which are to be accompanied by a piano. It aids you in the journey of discovering the true legend inside yourself and mastering the craft of songwriting. It's optimal for usage for the composition process. It can be re-used, too. It's very much appropriate not only for novice, but for professionals, too.

Bird by Bird

When you're in doubt; when you're struggling to find the imaginative and innovative songwriter inside yourself, this book aids you to discover that inner piece of yourself that is always longing to leave a mark on this world of music and poetry. It not only comes to serve as a brilliant aid in how to compose. No. It also shows you how, exactly and precisely, do you cope with your life as a songwriter.

The Addiction Formula, Friedemenn Findeisen

A book that's going to boost your journey towards getting your song into the top lists. A modern book on modern songwriting. It comes to show you how different the today's musical world is from the past. It's based on thorough analysis of the modern hits. Then the author came to the pattern that he named "The Addiction formula". He presents you a non-genre specific technique that offers you a way to make songs that are appealing to a larger audience, without losing the freedom to create as you wish. It comes with more than 300 techniques and no less examples, including songs from top performers, such as Drake, Katy Perry, etc.

Conclusion

As MercuryNews shows us, there is something to be found online for every topic. This includes modern songwriting, too. There's plenty of information online and we compiled a list for you to help you with the hard task of finding out what is going to work for you. We understand that not every book in our list is going to help every songwriter out there. After all, there is no magical trick to make you a top-performing writer in a given field. It takes work and it takes dedication. It takes a little bit of information, motivation, and know-how, too.

Exactly those are the things we looked for when compiling that list. Every book here comes to lead you through the midst of the creative world. After all, it's not the easiest thing to devote to songwriting or any other form of writing, for those matters. But we are sure you can achieve it and we are sure your songs can become huge hits. Of course, you'll need the right tools in your toolbelt. Such tools are provided by the books above.

Now, you don't need to go through each and every one of them. Pick those that are closest to your heart or that deal with the concepts that are the most challenging for you. That way you'd get the most for your money. Afterwards, though, don't forget to leap into writing your next best song. Good look and a smooth sailing through this immense ocean of creativity and innovation.