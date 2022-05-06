Now That's What I Call Music! Presents Today's Top Hits On 'Now That's What I Call Pride'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
NOW That's What I Call Music!, the world's bestselling multiple-artist album series, showcases today's biggest hits across chart-topping numbered volumes and themed releases. NOW's latest edition, NOW That's What I Call Pride, will be released May 20 on CD, digitally and vinyl.
Celebrate Pride with your favorite anthems from pop icons Lady Gaga, FLETCHER ft. Hayley Kiyoko, Lil Nas X, Elton John
& Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Adam Lambert, and many more! The album will be available on CD, digitally, and on magenta and green vinyl, only at Walmart.
NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 104 million in the U.S. alone. 68 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.
NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music
Group and Sony Music
Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music
Group and its affiliates.
NOW That's What I Call Music! is the soundtrack to your life, available everywhere you are.
NOW That's What I Call Music! Pride:
CD / Digital
Tracklist:
I Want To Break Free - Queen
Freedom '90 - George
Michael
Born This Way - Lady Gaga
Believe - Cher
Roar - Katy Perry
I'm Coming Out - Diana Ross
I'm Every Woman - Chaka Khan
Hot Stuff - Donna Summer
Cold Heart
(PNAU Remix) - Elton John
& Dua Lipa
Midnight Sky - Miley Cyrus
MONTERO - Lil Nas X
Cherry (feat. Hayley Kiyoko) - FLETCHER
Chains Of Love - Erasure
Relax
- Frankie Goes To Hollywood
For Your Entertainment - Adam Lambert
Beautiful - Christina
Aguilera
Rainbow
- Kacey Musgraves
Like The Way I Do - Melissa Etherdige
