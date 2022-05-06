Leon & The Peoples To Perform At Chelsea Table + Stage May 21, 2022



https://chelseatableandstage.venuetix.com/show/details/x5diBwQW0zoUNYFHAKmN/1653174000000 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Leon & The Peoples bring their sultry reggae soul sound to Chelsea Table + Stage on Saturday, May 21, 2022.Leon & The Peoples, one of NYC's hottest bands, has developed their signature soul/reggae/pop sound while performing nationwide and building a loyal fan base for the last 10 years. Led by multi-talented performer, singer-songwriter, actor, and producer simply known as Leon.Leon passionately leads the band with his smooth, sultry vocals and heartfelt lyrics, while The Peoples features top-notch musical talent from across the globe. The unique creation results in high energy live performances and a commitment to bringing their blend of soul & reggae to a worldwide audience. Their 2nd album, " Love Is A Beautiful Thing " on Spectra Music Group label, and has gained nationwide radio play after debuting at #3 on Billboards Hot Singles Sales chart with the title track " Love Is A Beautiful Thing " and following it up second single "Beautiful," also charting on Billboard at #12. They received an International Reggae & World Music Award nomination for the first album " The Road Less Traveled " as well as winner of Best International Artists at Joe Higgs Reggae Awards.In 2021, Leon & The Peoples joined LL Cool J, Usher, Alicia Keys, as main stage acts on Tom Joyner's Star-Studded Fantastic Voyage Cruise.Leon & The Peoples have performed on BET"s highest rated show 106 & Park, headlined 2016 & 2017 AIDS WALK NY Concerts in Central Park, International Festival of Life (Chicago), New Orleans Music Fest, Aspen Jazz Fest, Catalpa NYC Music Festival, the world-famous Apollo Theater, The Peoples Festival (DE), Reggae On The River (CA), New York's SONY Hall, and many more. They completed a 38-city sold-out tour w/ reggae great Beres Hammond. Leon & Peoples song "Life Is A Funny Game" is the closing credits song in 20th Century Fox movie "Cover." They have two songs on the romantic comedy "I Really Hate My Ex" and the drama "Where Children Play." Leon & The Peoples recently headlined the Change Fest for Social Justice in Chicago.As an actor, Leon has starred in over 35 movies and was voted as one of the Sexiest Actors of all time by AOL. He received NAACP Best Actor nominations for portraying the late great David Ruffin in the NBC hit movie "The Temptations," and Little Richard in the authorized bio pic "Little Richard." He also starred in the #1 African American film in the last 25 years voted by AOL, "The Five Heartbeats". Other notable movies include, the lead role in the international Disney blockbuster Cool Runnings, Above The Rim, Waiting to Exhale, HBO's OZ, and currently on CBS' Blue Bloods, Showtime's City On A Hill and is currently starring opposite Bruce Willis & Frank Grillo in the action film "A Day To Die." Leon & The Peoples were the cover stories of Music Insider Magazine and The Channel Magazine.Get tickets for Leon & The Peoples at Chelsea Table + Stage on May 21st here:https://chelseatableandstage.venuetix.com/show/details/x5diBwQW0zoUNYFHAKmN/1653174000000



