News
Pop / Rock 06/05/2022

EDIBA - Need Your Love

EDIBA - Need Your Love
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) EDIBA is an international house producer/DJ from Montreal, Canada. After starting to learn music production at the end of 2020 in the midst of a pandemic due to his passion for music, as well as releasing his very first label release.

EDIBA has since received continued support from major labels and producers.

The Montreal-based producer returns with a brand new track titled "Need Your Love", an energetic house track featuring a powerful bass, punchy kick and an irresistible vibe.






