EDIBA - Need Your Love

The Montreal-based producer returns with a brand new track titled " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) EDIBA is an international house producer/DJ from Montreal, Canada. After starting to learn music production at the end of 2020 in the midst of a pandemic due to his passion for music, as well as releasing his very first label release.EDIBA has since received continued support from major labels and producers.The Montreal-based producer returns with a brand new track titled " Need Your Love ", an energetic house track featuring a powerful bass, punchy kick and an irresistible vibe.



