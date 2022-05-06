Brand New Tech House Tech From Dave Thompson - "Runnin"





After almost twenty years working as a DJ across Europe, the global pandemic made Dave rethink his career aspirations and goals, After procrastinating for a number of years he finally used lockdown to develop his production knowledge and skills. Infusing his passion for house music, he created this soulful tech banger. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dave Thompson has almost two decades of experience in the UK and overseas. Dave has shared the decks with some of the finest DJ's in the industry including Dave Pearce, Sonique, K-Klass. Manny Norte.Dave started on the mobile circuit in his late teens, progressing onto becoming a club resident at the age of 18. Dave then successfully took a two year residency out in Kavos, Corfu working out of the Limelight Nightclub and sister bar Spotlight.Dave is currently the resident DJ at Bar Babylon in the U.K, Hull's hottest venue where he delivers his own unique style, expert mixing up current commercial house, tech and classic anthems. Catch Dave starting your weekend early with a hot mix every Friday on Vibe Nation Radio & Frisk Radio.After almost twenty years working as a DJ across Europe, the global pandemic made Dave rethink his career aspirations and goals, After procrastinating for a number of years he finally used lockdown to develop his production knowledge and skills. Infusing his passion for house music, he created this soulful tech banger.



