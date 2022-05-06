Bayley Badhasha & Braybrooke Ft Lara G - " I Only Want You"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) DJ and Producer from Essex Bayley Badhasha has exploded onto the scene, after having gained 130,000 streams on his debut track along with mainstream radio support from various stations including Cool FM, Bayley brought the first release of 2021 after having teamed up alongside producer up and coming producer Roads We Walk.



In the Summer of 2021 Bayley had a new collaboration this time with LYP to bring single "What Do You Know" being released on DeeVu Records.



Badhasha has now teamed up with Braybrooke and Lara G to bring "I Only Want You" available now on all digital platforms Via DeeVu.



