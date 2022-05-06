Yungblud Releases New Single "Memories" Ft. Willow



"This song is about letting go of past traumas you may have experienced and voicing them to the world," said YUNGBLUD. "There's something freeing about turning painful memories from your past into lessons for your future - I want people to scream this song out and it be cathartic. It's about coming together and shedding pain, turning it into positive energy and sharing the burden with each other."



This is YUNGBLUD & WILLOW's first collaboration following her guest appearance on "The YUNGBLUD Podcast" last year while promoting her albumlately I feel EVERYTHING.



Recently YUNGBLUD released "The Funeral" alongside a music video featuring the legendary Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne-watch it here! "The Funeral" as accumulated 14 Million streams to date! He took the stage to perform the track on The Late Late Show with

YUNGBLUD was featured on the cover of SPIN alongside a heartfelt longread interview which dropped on Monday-check it out here!



Born in Yorkshire, England, YUNGBLUD (aka Dominic Harrison) is a multi-instrumentalist who first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs at age 10. The 23-year-old artist is known for voicing what he feels are major concerns for his generation, using his music to unite and empower the youth of today. Following the release of his self-titled EP and his full-length 2018 debut, 21stCentury Liability, YUNGBLUD released the underrated youth EP in 2019, which debuted in the top 10 on the Official UK Albums chart. YUNGBLUD was crowned MTV Push: Ones to Watch winner at the beginning of 2020, when he was also shortlisted for the BBC Sound of 2020 poll. YUNGBLUD went on to win 'Best



WILLOW had an explosive 2021 with the release of her fifth album lately I feel EVERYTHING (via Roc Nation/MSFTSMusic), which showcased her pop-punk debut and featured heavy hitters such as



"Meet Me At Our Spot," a track released on The Anxiety's (WILLOW, Tyler Cole) 2020 album, also rocketed up the charts as a result of several viral TikTok trends. The song rose to #11 at Pop radio and #21 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With over 1M videos created on TikTok and 875M global streams, the record is now Gold in the US, Canada and Australia.



Her hit track "



WILLOW has recently featured on Machine Gun Kelly's "Emo Girl," New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The ultimate British rockstar, YUNGBLUD released his new single " Memories " ft. WILLOW via LOCOMOTION / Geffen Records / Universal Music! The track is accompanied by a music video directed by Colin Tilley."This song is about letting go of past traumas you may have experienced and voicing them to the world," said YUNGBLUD. "There's something freeing about turning painful memories from your past into lessons for your future - I want people to scream this song out and it be cathartic. It's about coming together and shedding pain, turning it into positive energy and sharing the burden with each other."This is YUNGBLUD & WILLOW's first collaboration following her guest appearance on "The YUNGBLUD Podcast" last year while promoting her albumlately I feel EVERYTHING.Recently YUNGBLUD released "The Funeral" alongside a music video featuring the legendary Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne-watch it here! "The Funeral" as accumulated 14 Million streams to date! He took the stage to perform the track on The Late Late Show with James Corden!YUNGBLUD was featured on the cover of SPIN alongside a heartfelt longread interview which dropped on Monday-check it out here!Born in Yorkshire, England, YUNGBLUD (aka Dominic Harrison) is a multi-instrumentalist who first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs at age 10. The 23-year-old artist is known for voicing what he feels are major concerns for his generation, using his music to unite and empower the youth of today. Following the release of his self-titled EP and his full-length 2018 debut, 21stCentury Liability, YUNGBLUD released the underrated youth EP in 2019, which debuted in the top 10 on the Official UK Albums chart. YUNGBLUD was crowned MTV Push: Ones to Watch winner at the beginning of 2020, when he was also shortlisted for the BBC Sound of 2020 poll. YUNGBLUD went on to win 'Best Music Video' at the NME Awards in Feb 2020 and Best Push artist at the 2020 MTV EMAs. Over the years, YUNGBLUD has performed to sold-out crowds in over 20 countries and played some of the world's biggest festivals, including Austin City Limits, Life Is Beautiful, Lollapalooza, Reading and Leeds Festivals, and Vans Warped Tour. YUNGBLUD released full-length album 'weird!' on December 4th 2020, which debuted at no.1 on the UK Official Album Chart after racking up a massive 39,000 chart sales in the first week. Described as a coming-of-age album, 'weird!' features tracks "god save me, but don't drown me out", "weird!", "strawberry lipstick" and "cotton candy". In Autumn 2020, he launched The YUNGBLUD Podcast on BBC Sounds, where he meets young music fans who are approaching turning points in their lives, to discuss topics and issues affecting young people today whether it be gender, sexuality, identity, money worries, friendships, style or mental health. YUNGBLUD now has over 7.7 Million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 3 Billion global streams.WILLOW had an explosive 2021 with the release of her fifth album lately I feel EVERYTHING (via Roc Nation/MSFTSMusic), which showcased her pop-punk debut and featured heavy hitters such as Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne and more. The album has amassed 500M global streams to date, and reached Top 5 on Billboard's Alternative Albums chart. lately I feel EVERYTHING was also featured in several end-of-year "best of" lists, including NPR and Complex's "Best Albums of 2021." The album's explosive lead single, "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l feat. Travis Barker," has amassed over 250M streams and peaked Top 5 at Alternative Radio, and is now certified Gold in the US and Australia."Meet Me At Our Spot," a track released on The Anxiety's (WILLOW, Tyler Cole) 2020 album, also rocketed up the charts as a result of several viral TikTok trends. The song rose to #11 at Pop radio and #21 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With over 1M videos created on TikTok and 875M global streams, the record is now Gold in the US, Canada and Australia.Her hit track " Wait A Minute " has recently seen a huge resurgence on TikTok, , with the song reaching Top 25 on Spotify's Global Songs chart, plus over 1 Billion audio streams and nearly 1 Million TikTok videos created.WILLOW has recently featured on Machine Gun Kelly's "Emo Girl," Camila Cabello's "psychofreak," and PinkPantheress' "Where you are." She will be heading out on tour this summer with Machine Gun Kelly on his Mainstream Sellout Tour, which will also include special guests Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Blackbear, Trippie Redd and Iann Dior.



