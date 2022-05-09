Soran Releases 'Space Boy' EP





Born on the south shore of Montreal to a Japanese mother and a French father, Soran grew up surrounded by his father's musical instruments, on which he could begin to experiment and learn. Soran initially gained a strong fan following from posting covers and originals on social media and his fanbase only grew stronger after appearing on La Voix in Quebec. In 2016 Soran signed with Audiogram and released his single "I Wish." Soran went on to release a six song EP in 2018 on which he played all the instruments and co-produced with Connor Seidel (Les soeurs Boulay, Elliot Maginot, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today singer, songwriter and producer, Soran releases new EP Space Boy, via Universal Music. About the EP, Soran said, "Space Boy tells my story in parallel with the Japanese anime "Space Boy Soran" from which my mother was inspired to choose my first name. Each song tells an experience that I lived the past 3-4 years and you can hear at the same time the evolution of my sounds shape. This EP is the introduction to a world where I, Space Boy, am about to dive to become the Soran invested with a mission: to reinvent the perspective of what is 'Pop'."The EP is broken up between songs that represent where he comes from, and where he is going. The songs " What If " and " Tired " representing his past, with " Don't " as the bridge to where he wants to go, leading into "Space Boy" and " Way Up ". Catch Soran performing live on his tour in Montreal, Toronto and Gatineau in May, as well as opening for Wild Rivers across Western Canada this July. Details below.TRACKLIST:Space BoyTiredWay UpWhat IfDon'tTOUR DATES:May 26 - Montreal, QC - L'AstralMay 27 - Toronto, ON - Velvet UndergroundMay 28 - Gatineau, QC - Cabaret La BasocheJuly 11 - Saskatoon, SK - Broadway Theatre*July 12 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room*July 13 - Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage*July 15 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret*July 16 - Victoria, BC - Capitol Ballroom** Supporting Wild RiversBorn on the south shore of Montreal to a Japanese mother and a French father, Soran grew up surrounded by his father's musical instruments, on which he could begin to experiment and learn. Soran initially gained a strong fan following from posting covers and originals on social media and his fanbase only grew stronger after appearing on La Voix in Quebec. In 2016 Soran signed with Audiogram and released his single "I Wish." Soran went on to release a six song EP in 2018 on which he played all the instruments and co-produced with Connor Seidel (Les soeurs Boulay, Elliot Maginot, Charlotte Cardin). The EP's songs have garnered over 10 million streams globally. The Summer of 2019 saw Soran collaborate with popular Belgium DJ, Henri PFR, on his summer single ''Going On", which is certified gold in Belgium. In September 2019, German DJ duo, Gamper & Dadoni, released a remix of Soran's 'Julia', which further introduced Soran to new fans. Soran is back with new music via Universal Music.



