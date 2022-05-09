Matteo Bocelli Unveils New Single And Video "Tempo"





"







"



Bocelli began learning piano at age six. At 18, he made his stage debut, singing Verdi at the Rome Colosseum. Much of the world first heard Matteo's mellifluous vocals and textured piano playing on 2018's "Fall on Me," the English/Italian duet he co-wrote for Andrea Bocelli's chart-topping Sì album. The song, which went on to soundtrack Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, has attained over 300 million combined global streams. He recently joined his father, opera legend Andrea Bocelli, on a U.S. arena tour, which included two shows at Madison New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed singer/songwriter Matteo Bocelli returns with his new single, "Tempo," which was released today in English and Spanish - and even includes a line in Italian. Produced by Ido Zmishlany (Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Imagine Dragons), the infectious, finger-snapping track celebrates the kinetic energy of a new love, with Bocelli singing, "Something in the way you move it's almost like the music follows you / Something in the way your body doesn't need a beat to find the groove / So I'm asking you / Give me your tempo." Matteo Bocelli wrote " Tempo " with Zmishlany, Nolan Sipe and Max Wolfgang. The song is from his debut album, which will be released in 2023 on Capitol Records. Tempo " has been tapped for the European/UK advertising campaign for the Fiat New 500 La Prima By Bocelli. The stylish new vehicle sets the pace for a madcap adventure throughout Tuscany in the official video for "Tempo." After Bocelli's friends interrupt his rehearsal at the Manolo Valdes Opera at the iconic Teatro del Silenzio in Lajatico, they embark on a whirlwind trip throughout the region where he grew up, taking in the natural beauty of the land and the coast. William9 directed the official video for "Tempo." Matteo Bocelli says, "'Tempo' was one of the very first songs I co-wrote last year in Italy and I immediately felt in love with it. It is such a fun, up-tempo, moving song. I really believe in it and I hope it will be the soundtrack for this summer. I am very honored Fiat chose 'Tempo' to be the soundtrack of their new campaign." Tempo " is the latest in a series of emotionally resonant singles from Bocelli that include "Until She's Gone," his collaboration with Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra, which they recorded in English, Spanish and Italian, "Close," which Bocelli performed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in January, and his fittingly titled debut single "Solo," which has amassed over seven million combined global streams to date.Bocelli began learning piano at age six. At 18, he made his stage debut, singing Verdi at the Rome Colosseum. Much of the world first heard Matteo's mellifluous vocals and textured piano playing on 2018's "Fall on Me," the English/Italian duet he co-wrote for Andrea Bocelli's chart-topping Sì album. The song, which went on to soundtrack Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, has attained over 300 million combined global streams. He recently joined his father, opera legend Andrea Bocelli, on a U.S. arena tour, which included two shows at Madison Square Garden shows in New York City.



