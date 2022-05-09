Lady Gaga Unveils New Music Video For Single "Hold My Hand" From The Upcoming Motion Picture Top Gun: Maverick

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Lady Gaga unveiled the music video for her new single "Hold My Hand
" from the upcoming major motion picture Top Gun: Maverick. The video was directed by Top Gun: Maverick's director Joe Kosinski, and features Lady Gaga
along with epic scenery from the new film, as well as emotional scenes from the original 1986 Top Gun. The video for "Hold My Hand
" made its global broadcast premiere on MTV, MTV Live, and MTVU, as well as on the Paramount Times Square
billboards earlier today.
The "Hold My Hand
" single made its epic debut earlier this week via Interscope Records/Universal Music
Canada, with Billboard declaring "Lady Gaga soars with "Hold My Hand," and Vanity Fair raving the song "catapults her [Gaga] into next year's Oscar race." The single was written for the motion picture and is featured throughout the film. "Hold My Hand
" was produced by Lady Gaga
and BloodPop©, with additional production by Benjamin
Rice. The motion picture version of "Hold My Hand
" features additional production and score by Harold Faltermeyer and Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer. "Hold My Hand
" marks Gaga's return to writing and producing original music for film, after the success of 2018's A Star is Born soundtrack that earned Gaga an Academy Award, four Grammys, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe
Award, and Critics' Choice Award.
Set to hit theaters on May 27th, Paramount Pictures' Top Gun: Maverick
visits Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) after more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators. Maverick
is where he belongs -pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick
encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose." Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick
is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.