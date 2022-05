Lady Gaga Unveils New Music Video For Single "Hold My Hand" From The Upcoming Motion Picture Top Gun: Maverick

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lady Gaga unveiled the music video for her new single " Hold My Hand " from the upcoming major motion picture Top Gun: Maverick. The video was directed by Top Gun: Maverick's director Joe Kosinski, and features Lady Gaga along with epic scenery from the new film, as well as emotional scenes from the original 1986 Top Gun. The video for " Hold My Hand " made its global broadcast premiere on MTV, MTV Live, and MTVU, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards earlier today.The " Hold My Hand " single made its epic debut earlier this week via Interscope Records/Universal Music Canada, with Billboard declaring "Lady Gaga soars with "Hold My Hand," and Vanity Fair raving the song "catapults her [Gaga] into next year's Oscar race." The single was written for the motion picture and is featured throughout the film. " Hold My Hand " was produced by Lady Gaga and BloodPop©, with additional production by Benjamin Rice. The motion picture version of " Hold My Hand " features additional production and score by Harold Faltermeyer and Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer. " Hold My Hand " marks Gaga's return to writing and producing original music for film, after the success of 2018's A Star is Born soundtrack that earned Gaga an Academy Award, four Grammys, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, and Critics' Choice Award.Set to hit theaters on May 27th, Paramount Pictures' Top Gun: Maverick visits Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) after more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators. Maverick is where he belongs -pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose." Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.