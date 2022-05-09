Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 09/05/2022

Acclaimed Rapper And Record Producer Oh No's New Album Offair: Dr. No's Lost Beach Out Today!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) OFFAIR Records drops the new album by acclaimed Hip Hop producer and beat-maker Oh No. OFFAIR: Dr. No's Lost Beach out now is his 5th solo release following his last solo masterpiece Dr. No's Ethiopium.

Oh No is the brother of Madlib and the second half of their duo 'The Professionals.' Pitchfork praised Oh No as the kind of producer who can "make beats out of anything" and on OFFAIR: Dr. No's Lost Beach he does just that merging his Lo-Fi jazz inflected beats with samples from the cult-fave Sonor Music Editions library of Italian music from the 1970s-'80s. Through the samples, Oh No translates the cinematic scores into a daydreamy, beat-driven beach vibe.

Listening to the album, Oh No says "is meant to feel like going on a vacation across the sea to a remote beach island. This record is a journey, straight from the beach, falling down a waterfall and looking up. Each song is a chapter or a scene, it's like a game where you follow the light air with the wind and you jump off the cliff into the water, enter digital oasis and adventure."

OFFAIR Records is a joint venture between Universal Music Canada (UMC) and Versus Creative globally distributed by UMC and Virgin Music Label + Artist Services. With a community of established artists exploring beyond their familiar sonic territories, OFFAIR's series of releases will bring instrumental and experimental soundtracks to listener-specific environments, mental spaces and shared universal moments. The mission of OFFAIR co-founders Rishi Shah and Nate Auerbach is to create deeper experiences with music. OFFAIR is building a brand, community, and distribution system together with their partners at UMC and Virgin Music to drive intentional listening, supported by special events, partnerships and more.
instagram.com/offair
twitter.com/offair
facebook.com/offair
https://www.instagram.com/ohnothedisrupt/?hl=en
https://twitter.com/ohnothedisrupt?lang=en
https://www.facebook.com/ohnodisrupt/






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0110049 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0022048950195312 secs