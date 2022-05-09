"A Little Bit Longer" No Lonely Hearts First Single Release





KDS Studios- KDS Studios is Central Florida's largest, full-service recording studio. Formerly known as Trans-Continental Studio, they have sold over 200 million albums and recorded some of the biggest artists and tracks in the country including N'Sync, Backstreet Boys, Justin Timberlake, Brittany Spears, Creed, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The group is made up of 5 young men hand-selected during an intense, nationwide audition process that brought together Alex, from New Jersey, Brian and Oliver both from Florida, Aidan, from Pennsylvania, and Dylan, Texas.The 5 boys have spent the last 6 months working with top-notch choreographers, producers, coaches, trainers, and an entire development team to perfect and hone their skills in singing, dancing, and entertaining.At the helm of the project is Grammy-nominated producer, songwriter, and entrepreneur Willie "Bum Bum" Baker. Baker may be best known for his Billboard Hot 100 #1 single " Lately " but currently he's making BIG moves producing the hottest new boy band to emerge in over a decade at KDS One Studios in Orlando.Drawing upon his experience with Boyz II Men, Backstreet Boys, N'Sync, and Jonas Brothers give Baker an edge when it comes to creating a hit-making, musical group.Award-winning producers, writers, and other talent have stepped up to work with No Lonely Hearts including Lady GaGa Producer BSAMZ who wrote " Cruel Summer ", Taylor Swift producers, Andrew Fromm and Nathan Chapman, and Dakari who wrote "All Comes Back"Ranging in age from 17 to 20, the members of NLH have a passion for music, fashion, and fun, they are poised and ready to take over the global entertainment world with their hit songs and hot dance moves.Dylan, 20- Dylan is from Dallas, Texas. He loves thrifting, swing dancing, and making people laugh.Oliver, 17- Oliver is from Orlando, Florida. Is the youngest of the group. At a young age, he taught himself to play the drums and ukulele. In 2010, he participated in a talent competition where he was bitten by the show business bug. He also plays Soccer and skateboards.Brian, 20- Brian is from Florida. He has been performing for years. Highlights of his career include: sharing a stage with Phil Collins, collaborating on a song with Paul Anthony of the Full Force Bros., and appearing in long-running web series called Hitstreak.Alex, 19-Alex is from New Jersey. Alex loves music, and fashion and is a natural athlete and entertainer. He enjoys working out in his free time.Aidan, 18- Aiden is from Pennsylvania. He is the second-youngest member of the group and a natural performer. He appeared in multiple high school productions and musicals. He enjoys photography and cooking in his free time.NLH Producer Willie Baker- Willie is a multi-platinum Grammy Award-nominated producer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. With a Billboard Hot 100 #1 single " Lately " for 9 weeks and several charting songs, Willie was named by Billboard as one of the rock era's best songwriters. He has written for and produced acts: Boyz II Men, India Arie, P!NK, Blaque, Divine, Destiny Child, Keri Hilson, and Menudo. L.A. Reid (Sony/Epic) signed Willie as a songwriter from 1997 to 2005. He then went on to run HENDU/Universal Records as an A&R, and VP of Op./Publishing, Marketing as well as secured management by Johnny Wright (Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, Britney Spears, Jonas Brothers. Willie has scored several feature films and television programs.KDS Studios- KDS Studios is Central Florida's largest, full-service recording studio. Formerly known as Trans-Continental Studio, they have sold over 200 million albums and recorded some of the biggest artists and tracks in the country including N'Sync, Backstreet Boys, Justin Timberlake, Brittany Spears, Creed, Christina Aguilera, DMX, Dr. Dre, Jay-Z, Eminem, Jermaine Dupri, Limp Bizkit, Ludacris, and Naz. Learn more about KDS Studios at www.kdsonestudios.com



