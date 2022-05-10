Tina Rix Is Back With Glamorous Single 'I'm Winning'





In addition to her music, the Nigerian-American artist Tina Rix is a licensed therapist, filmmaker and mental health advocate. After graduating from Prairie View A&M University, a historically New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With a new season brings change and growth. Texas-based R&B/pop-soul artist Tina Rix rings in the spring season with her upcoming motivational anthem "I'm Winning".. A soulful upbeat track with elements of Latin music, Afrobeats and hip-hop, this single embodies what Rix aspires to share with the world - hope. "I'm Winning" celebrates achievements, big or small, and champions a never give up attitude. The song is the latest release from the multi-talented artist's upcoming album No Looking Back, scheduled for release on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.Blending the multiple sounds of the diaspora, in addition to fusing modern R&B, Gospel and pop the Texan creates a genre that is uniquely her own. A strong proponent for creating music with a meaningful message, the artist aims to heal listeners with every track.In addition to her music, the Nigerian-American artist Tina Rix is a licensed therapist, filmmaker and mental health advocate. After graduating from Prairie View A&M University, a historically Black college, Rix began her extensive career in the mental health field. After several successful years as a practicing therapist, Rix sensed she could provide healing energy on multiple levels and through multiple forums, including music. In 2020, at the start of the global pandemic, Rix used the down time to craft her debut album, No Looking Back, a 17-track project that aims to inspire listeners to live their lives fearlessly and authentically.



