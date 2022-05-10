Behind Your Favorite Songs: Grammy-Nominated BMG Songwriter Simon Plummer





Aged 24, Plummer describes himself as a "passionate creative from Broward County, FL". He has been passionate about words and writing as well as music since childhood - things he attributes to his grandmother Sonia Pottinger who was the first woman producer/label owner in Jamaica. Combining his passions, Plummer decided to express himself through song writing which he says allows him to create something special daily.



BMG recently linked up with Plummer to discover more about his rapid success and the stories behind some of his early hits, including his Grammy-nominated work on Kanye West's DONDA.



How did you become a songwriter?

I started off as a photographer/videographer for my cousin, Aleicia Gibson, who had been working on music as an artist since high school. After we linked with BEAM, an artist/producer/songwriter from Broward as well, we worked on songs daily just off pure passion and love for the music. We ended up creating a very special song for one of the world's biggest artists, but the song still hasn't been released four years later. However, it opened doors for all of us to get exposure, management, and eventually publishing deals.



You've worked on many great tracks with some of the biggest artists in the industry - have there been any standout moments for you personally?

A huge moment for me was working with



You were nominated for a Grammy for your work with

I booked a week trip to Los Angeles, CA with a few of my friends and during that trip, my manager, Donny "Dizzy" Flores, called me and told me that him and Shenseea were with



You recently worked with

'Honest' is a very special record to me because we created it out of genuine energy. BEAM, Aleicia, and I were listening to the production from Azul Wynter and BEAM in the studio and we knew that this was a special one if we found the right topic and top line. Once we finished it, we knew we had gold in our hands.



