The Symphonia Announces Major Gift To Its Endowment Fund

The SYMPHONIA, recognized as the region's premier chamber orchestra, provides high-quality classical music for the enjoyment and benefit of the South Florida community. The SYMPHONIA'S performances and educational outreach programs feature nationally and internationally acclaimed conductors and soloists, enhancing the cultural lives of area residents, with special emphasis on its younger citizens. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Symphonia, South Florida's premier chamber orchestra, has announced that longtime supporter and Board of Directors member, Edith Stein, has made a $500,000 gift to the organization's endowment fund in honor of her late husband, Martin B. Stein.The Steins have been involved in The Symphonia since its inception, with Martin serving as Co-Founder of the orchestra, and Honorary Chairman until his passing in 2017."After the demise of the Florida Philharmonic in 2003, Martin and I both felt that it was imperative to keep classical music alive and available to the South Florida audience," said Edith. "We were able to financially support the efforts of establishing a new orchestra. It was - and still is - an honor, a privilege, and a pleasure to continue help providing funds to this significant cause. This gift to The Symphonia's endowment is exactly what Martin would have wanted."The Symphonia established its endowment a decade ago and it has grown steadily, enabling the organization to further expand its programming, explore new performance venues, and create community collaborations that bring classical music to underserved communities."There truly are no words to express our gratitude for this incredibly generous gift," said Annabel Russell. "The Steins have believed in our mission since day one, and we will be eternally grateful for their passionate support of our organization."Next season, The Symphonia will embark on an ambitious series of four performances, each tied to a theme relating to global awareness of our environment - 'Fire' on November 13; 'Earth' on December 4 (which includes a multimedia presentation played in sync with stunning visuals from the documentary, 'Terra Nostra'); 'Wind' on March 26; and 'Water' on April 30. Season tickets are available by visiting thesymphonia.org or by calling 561-376-3848.The SYMPHONIA, recognized as the region's premier chamber orchestra, provides high-quality classical music for the enjoyment and benefit of the South Florida community. The SYMPHONIA'S performances and educational outreach programs feature nationally and internationally acclaimed conductors and soloists, enhancing the cultural lives of area residents, with special emphasis on its younger citizens.



