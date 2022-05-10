Hip Hop Prodigy Yung Drew Set To Succeed





The artist's rise to success was marked by several exciting, meaningful, and memorable records that he dropped one after the other. Breaking into the world of music with his 2012 album, "Lights out" Drew set the stage for himself, as an artist who is invigorated by a passion to deliver emotion-fueled and enriching music.



"Lights out " was followed by Yung Drew's yet another stirring record titled, "Loc Gang" (Joke's on You)"- a heartfelt album that he dropped in 2017, which included 12 powerful singles. The album also included the hit track, "Loc Gang ", which featured budding artists, Capion and Caleb.



Coupled with Zendolfy Beats and the widely acclaimed label, SODMG records, Yung Drew recently endowed his audiences with a brilliant 8-track EP, fittingly titled, "



"



"My music is my life story and I believe that my music can help people struggling from mental health and drug abuse to overcome their depression, anxiety, and addictions," says Yung Drew regarding his empowering musical compositions.



Yung Drew's plans to start a not-for-profit organization called 'The Yung Drew Foundation' which is going to use music as an outreach and coping mechanism to uplift and empower those who are struggling with mental health or addiction.



Visit Yung Drew's website to check out, download, and buy his music, stream the latest album, "



A seasoned talent within the world of Hip Hop and Rap, Andrew Watson, better known by his artistic name, Young Drew is acclaimed for his characteristic musical compositions. The promising artist has been rapping for about 12 years, having started singing as something to get him away from the troubles of life.



Inspired by music and the intrinsic value of emotions, Yung Drew began writing Rap, as a means and channel of delivering emotions that everyone can relate to, through his own musical compositions. The 23-year-old artist recently dropped some tracks at his first studio session at DMXO Recording in

Instagram: https://instagram.com/yungdrewtheinfluencer

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/6mEUTSBuGiK6xvCmfnnfRa New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Yung Drew is a dynamic singer-songwriter who is making all the noise as an up-and-coming artist, with a unique musical ethos. The talented rapper was always moved to try his hand at music and craft his own empowering musical compositions.The artist's rise to success was marked by several exciting, meaningful, and memorable records that he dropped one after the other. Breaking into the world of music with his 2012 album, "Lights out" Drew set the stage for himself, as an artist who is invigorated by a passion to deliver emotion-fueled and enriching music."Lights out " was followed by Yung Drew's yet another stirring record titled, "Loc Gang" (Joke's on You)"- a heartfelt album that he dropped in 2017, which included 12 powerful singles. The album also included the hit track, "Loc Gang ", which featured budding artists, Capion and Caleb.Coupled with Zendolfy Beats and the widely acclaimed label, SODMG records, Yung Drew recently endowed his audiences with a brilliant 8-track EP, fittingly titled, " Emotions ". Having released for listeners on June 25th, 2018, " Emotions Emotions " presents listeners with a whole voyage of sentiments, drawing them to feel pain and the full depth of heartfelt, raw, and sensory emotions while listening to the artist's music."My music is my life story and I believe that my music can help people struggling from mental health and drug abuse to overcome their depression, anxiety, and addictions," says Yung Drew regarding his empowering musical compositions.Yung Drew's plans to start a not-for-profit organization called 'The Yung Drew Foundation' which is going to use music as an outreach and coping mechanism to uplift and empower those who are struggling with mental health or addiction.Visit Yung Drew's website to check out, download, and buy his music, stream the latest album, " Emotions " on Spotify, and follow the artist on social media for updates on new releases. For interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations, feel free to reach out to the artist through email.A seasoned talent within the world of Hip Hop and Rap, Andrew Watson, better known by his artistic name, Young Drew is acclaimed for his characteristic musical compositions. The promising artist has been rapping for about 12 years, having started singing as something to get him away from the troubles of life.Inspired by music and the intrinsic value of emotions, Yung Drew began writing Rap, as a means and channel of delivering emotions that everyone can relate to, through his own musical compositions. The 23-year-old artist recently dropped some tracks at his first studio session at DMXO Recording in Santa Barbara and collaborated with Soulja Boy's record label, Stacks on Deck Money Gang or SODMG. Having performed shows at the Ventura Majestic Theatre with iconic Rap artist, Tyga, Yung Drew recently got off tour with Soulja Boy and is now looking onto the release of his new album, 'Emotions'.Instagram: https://instagram.com/yungdrewtheinfluencerSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/6mEUTSBuGiK6xvCmfnnfRa



