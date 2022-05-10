Kendrick Lamar Returns With New Song And Video "The Heart Part 5"









When did the news break?

On April 18th,



Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is the title track for Kendrick Lamar's highly anticipated new album, which will be released on May 13th, five years after DAMN. Kendrick had previously hinted at the release date when he signed off a letter posted on his enigmatic Oklama.com website with `See you soon enough!`.



Kendrick Lamar's new album is called Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, indicating the news before its release in May. Previously, he posted an elusive message on his otherwise vacant Instagram account that sparked rumours. The image depicted a file with the word "nu thoughts" in it, and the caption read: oklama.com.



Fans are taken to a website with the same file when searching target=_blank>oklama.com. If they click on it, it leads to a letter written by Kendrick that begins: "I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers."



It continues, "As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life's calling."



According to a label insider, it'll be the first official solo disc from the rapper. It'll come after Lamar's Pulitzer-winning 2017 album, 'DAMN.', which got four stars in NME and was called "a powerful, potent look inside the tortured mind of a genius". Since then, he's also curated the



In September, Lamar registered a slew of new compositions with ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers), suggesting that a new album was imminent.





Now, fans are excited for DAMN's follow-up, after the six previously unheard songs leaked on Spotify were swiftly removed. The musician's photo on the streamer was changed, which fueled fan speculation. Something boosting more fan excitement is one of the more popular rumours that Lamar and



