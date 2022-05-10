Ed Sheeran, Becky G & More Announced For Billboard Music Awards

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
MRC and NBC today announced that chart-topping artists Becky G, Ed Sheeran, Elle King
& Miranda
Lambert and Travis
Scott have been added to the performance lineup for the "2022 Billboard Music
Awards" (BBMAs).
Hosted by music mogul and global superstar Sean "Diddy'' Combs, the evening will honor the year's top performing artists on the Billboard Charts in 62 categories across all genres of music. The BBMAs will broadcast live coast-to-coast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena
in Las Vegas
on Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream live on Peacock.
These artists round out an already star-studded lineup of previously announced performers including Burna Boy, Florence + The Machine, Latto, Maxwell, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan
Wallen, Rauw Alejandro, Red Hot Chili
Peppers, and Silk Sonic. The show will also honor this year's Icon Award recipient Mary J. Blige
and the third annual Billboard Music
Award Changemaker Mari Copeny. Additional information about the BBMAs, including presenters, will be announced in the coming days.
On the heels of releasing her new album ESQUEMAS, global superstar Becky G
will make her highly anticipated BBMAs performance debut from the Xfinity stage with a show stopping performance. A finalist in 2021 for Top Latin Female Artist, the singer just scored her first No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs with "MAMIII," with Karol
G.
Global superstar Ed Sheeran
will deliver an electrifying performance all the way from Belfast, Northern Ireland, where he's in the midst of his "+ - = ÷ x" stadium tour (pronounced "The Mathematics Tour"). Sheeran leads the list of BBMA finalists with a spot in nine categories including Top Male Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Radio
Songs Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist, Top Selling Song, Top Radio
Song, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, and Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song, following the release of his latest studio album "=," which marked his fourth consecutive No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Top Country Female Artist finalist Miranda
Lambert and singer-songwriter Elle King
will take the stage for a spectacular performance. Their song "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)
", which is a finalist for Top Rock Song, made Billboard history as it was the first time in nearly 30 years that a collaboration between two women topped Billboard's Country Airplay chart.
Travis
Scott, whose remix of his song "Goosebumps
" is a finalist for Top Dance/Electronic Song, will give a memorable performance that's sure to captivate viewers everywhere. Scott was the first artist to ever have three songs debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in less than a year with tracks "Franchise," "The Scotts," and "Highest in the Room."
For more than 30 years, the BBMAs have celebrated music's greatest achievements, honoring the hottest names in music today. Unique among music awards shows, finalists are determined by performance on the Billboard Charts. Since 1940, the Billboard Charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs, and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.
This year's awards are based on the chart period of April 10, 2021 through March 26, 2022. "Billboard Music
Awards'' finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and touring, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Luminate.
The "2022 Billboard Music
Awards" is produced by MRC Live & Alternative. Robert Deaton and Sean "Diddy
" Combs are executive producers.
The "2022 Billboard Music
Awards" is sponsored by Security Benefit, Xfinity, and Pepsi.