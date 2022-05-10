Vintage#18 and Sol Roots trio double header concert in Washington D.C.





"Pearl Street Warehouse is one of the hottest restaurants and entertainment venues in DC." - The Wharf New York, NY (Top40 Charts) World class musical acts Vintage#18 and Sol Roots trio join forces for a double header night of hard-driving blues, retro-soul, raw funk, and heartfelt R&B at Pearl Street Warehouse on Friday May 20 in Washington D.C.Robbin Kapsalis and Vintage #18 bring a high-energy show featuring whiskey soaked vocals of Robbin Kapsalis, with blues rhythms and soul grooves that will move you. Built on a framework of uniquely talented and dedicated musicians, their latest album "Soul Shaker" features the unique sound of Bill Holter on guitar, while the groove is laid down by Alex Kuldell on drums and Mark Chandler on bass. Vintage#18 has shared the stage with The Nighthawks, Billy Price Band, Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials, Selwyn Birchwood, Roomful of Blues, Duke Robillard, Vanessa Collier, and more.Robbin Kapsalis and Vintage #18 ignited the Washington D.C. blues and soul music scene in 2013, and they've already racked up a slew of well-deserved accolades. The band's performances have generated quite the buzz throughout D.C and beyond. In 2017, they released their debut album Grit; which earned them a Blues Blast Magazine nomination for New Artist Debut Album. Their highly anticipated sophomore release Soul Shaker continues to receive stellar reviews in the U.S. and overseas. Kapsalis and company are operating at the top of their ferocious game."She's a beyond-capable vocalist who easily moves in and out of these different vibes and moods in a way that makes each cut a must-hear situation." - Rock & Blues Muse"Robbin Kapsalis and Vintage#18 have a level of energy and charisma that begs to be experienced live." - Living Blues MagazineThe Sol Roots band performs a mix of raw funk, deep blues, energetic rock, greasy soul, and hypnotic grooves. Sol is a guitarist and vocalist who has toured with many roots, funk, blues and soul legends around the world as a part of Music Maker Revue and as an independent artist. The Sol Roots band has shared the stage with acts such as Jon Cleary, Cory Henry, The Wood Brothers, New Orleans Suspects, Eric Lindell, Roosevelt Collier, Victor Wainwright, Shemekia Copeland, Jackie Greene, Popa Chubby and many more.Paying homage to the greats, and with a love of Universal Music as the guiding light, Sol steps out on a path with his own unique, powerful voice and a talented band of musicians. Sol Roots is an official Home Grown Music Network artist and a "Next Generation" Music Maker Relief Foundation artist. Sol Roots band was awarded "Best Blues Act/Group" 2019 by The Wammies / The MusicianShip."Sol performs a soulful blend of rock and blues, with a natural stage presence." - Jambase"Sol's vocalizing reminds me of Mose Allison...Van Morrison, and Mississippi hill country blues performers." - Big City Blues Magazine"Sol is a fiery guitarist who has toured the world with some of the biggest names in funk and blues... his influences span the country, and the globe." - On Tap / District Fray Magazine Pearl Street Warehouse is located in the heart of the vibrant southwest waterfront section of Washington D.C. Pearl Street Warehouse showcases some of the best in rock, country, folk, soul, bluegrass, R&B acts from around the country every single night, offering exciting intimate music experiences."Pearl Street Warehouse is one of the hottest restaurants and entertainment venues in DC." - The Wharf



