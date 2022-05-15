SES TEAM Publishes CLOUZINE's Next Issue (#33) in early June 2022





The magazine focuses on the international independent music scene, supports lesser known yet high caliber artists, fights against negative feelings of loneliness and frustration of independent artists resulting from ignorance of major focused media. Especially this group of ignored independents finds its way thru research of a highly-motivated team to Clouzine's radar.

Clouzine Magazine gives chance to new and lesser known artists with qualifications, placing them in the magazine, makes interviews, reviews, reports and supports new releases by mentioning them in the social media, in Clouzine's newsletters and its sister publishings (On Our Radar, Clouzine Blog, Shoutout Corner).



Clouzine International

An Vedi (Clouzine Awardee) and Ari Urban are coming issue's interviewees. Works of Hatchatorium, People of the Parallel and Storied Windows were reviewed by Fonz Tramontano.



Discoveries sections will be featuring talents from all over the world: Sound and Shape, People of the Parallel, The Remnants, Malibu Wild, Dancaestral, Storied Windows, Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate (USA, UK, Italy).



A big number of new releases will be featured in Clouzine's New Releases section: Hatchatorium, 3Mind Blight, Fonz Tramontano, HollyAnne, SarahB LadyBnow, The Pyramid, Mermaid Avenue , Claudia Montero, Rusty Crutcher,

People of the Parallel, Loopatronica, As Particles Collide , Sound and Shape, The Remnants, Kris 'Halo' Pierce feat. Melotika, Kim Cameron and Side FX , Malibu Wild, Ari Urban, Ayana Yamazaki, Marc Ambrosia, Michelle Fabre,



Interested artists can browse all issues online

https://clouzinemagazine.com



Email them at clouzine@yahoo.com for more information.

