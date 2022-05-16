Brad Paisley Hits The Road Again With Release Of American Highway Reserve Route 2





Each Route is a new journey across the landscapes of America. American Highway Reserve Route 2 is made up of three mashbills and primarily including 12- and 4-year-old Kentucky straight bourbons complemented by 8-year-old bourbon sourced from Georgia, blended to create a distinct flavor profile following a final aging aboard the rolling rickhouse. Route 2 toured the country along with

"Bourbon is like a song: the more life it has lived on its journey, the deeper the story, the richer it becomes," said Paisley. "This second batch has seen more miles. I think you will be surprised at the unique character a different journey created."



For Paisley, it's always more than putting his name on something, he wanted to find a partner with which he could shape the whiskey every step of the way. In partnership with Bardstown Bourbon Company, he touches every aspect of the product from the selection of barrels, the aging and ultimately the final blend, working closely with VP of New Product Development, Dan Callaway.



"He's more than a casual consumer - he really understands whiskey so he's made a great partner in this endeavor. It's been a fun journey so far and we're excited to see where the next Route takes us," said Callaway.



Rich, aged notes of charred oak and leather combine with baked apple and almond on the nose. Toffee and cinnamon take the lead on the palate leading to a delightfully complex finish for this unique, cross-country blend. American Highway Route 2 is presented at 98 proof and offered at an SRP of $99.99. Roughly 10,000 cases will be available in 20 markets across the U.S., and online through Seelbachs.com.



Located in Bardstown, Kentucky the "Bourbon Capitol of the World," this modern bourbon distiller creates custom whiskey, bourbon and rye for more than 30 different brand-owners worldwide and has won critical acclaim for its releases.



The Stats:

Proof: 98 proof / 49 percent ABV



Mashbills:

27 percent 4-year-old Kentucky bourbon: 70% corn, 21% rye, 9% malted barley

7 percent 12-year-old Kentucky bourbon: 78% corn, 10% rye, 12% malted barley

66 percent 8-year-old Georgia bourbon: 80% corn, 10% rye, 5% wheat, 5% malted barley

SRP: $99.99/750 mL





Paisley's additional endeavors include his new "American Highway" Bourbon, his collaborations with Peyton Manning on the national Nationwide insurance ad campaigns, and his partnership with Boot Barn to develop "Moonshine

Brad Paisley has earned his place in country music history as one of the genre's most talented and decorated male solo artists. Over the past 22 years, his songwriting and unmatched showmanship have won him numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards including a highly coveted Entertainer of the Year honor and recognition as the most successful CMA Award co-host in history, alongside Carrie Underwood, for 11 consecutive years. A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 25 No. 1 hits, and in 2008 became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles. The global superstar's past works have amassed over 4.8 billion career streams. Forever a prolific entertainer, Paisley's first prime-time special that aired on ABC, Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special, garnered more than 18 million viewers.

Paisley's additional endeavors include his new "American Highway" Bourbon, his collaborations with Peyton Manning on the national Nationwide insurance ad campaigns, and his partnership with Boot Barn to develop "Moonshine Spirit by Brad Paisley," an exclusive line of jeans, hats, T-shirts, jewelry, belts, and woven shirts.

Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are co-founders of nonprofit organization The Store, a free-referral based grocery store, which aims to empower low-income individuals and families in the Nashville area. For more information, visit www.thestore.org.




