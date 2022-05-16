Soft Cell Score Their Highest-Charting Album Since 1983!





The impetus for making a new album started with the phenomenal "final" show at The O2 in London in 2018. Emerging to a rapturous reception at the sold-out 20,000-capacity arena, Soft Cell's extensive set covered all of the hits and fan favorites: 'Tainted Love', 'Say Hello, Wave Goodbye', 'Torch', 'Memorabilia', and many more. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Soft Cell's brand new album *Happiness Not Included has debuted at number seven on the Official UK Albums Chart, marking it their highest-charting studio album in nearly 40 years.After two decades of anticipation, the influential synth-pop pioneers have released all-new material in their fifth album. The 12-track record includes the album title track '*Happiness Not Included', as well as 'Bruises On All My Illusions' and 'Purple Zone', a collaboration with Pet Shop Boys.*Happiness Not Included is their first album released via BMG after signing with the company in 2021. The deal also extended BMG's fruitful partnership with Marc Almond, having released his previous solo album Chaos and a Dancing Star in January 2020.With 25 million sales, six Top 10 UK singles, and a BRIT Award to their name, Soft Cell are one of British music's most visionary bands. They have cast a huge influence over music culture ever since they joined the scene, most recently demonstrated by Jamie Jones' remix of the era-defining smash 'Tainted Love'.The impetus for making a new album started with the phenomenal "final" show at The O2 in London in 2018. Emerging to a rapturous reception at the sold-out 20,000-capacity arena, Soft Cell's extensive set covered all of the hits and fan favorites: 'Tainted Love', 'Say Hello, Wave Goodbye', 'Torch', 'Memorabilia', and many more.



