Deftones Announce Intimate Show At London's O2 Forum On June 13, 2022

"'Ohms' isn't just New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-winning, internationally lauded band Deftones, have announced an exclusive intimate show at London's O2 Forum on June 13th, 2022. This, and their main stage performance at Download Festival the preceding weekend, will be the band's first in the UK since they released their 9th full length, critically acclaimed album Ohms in September of 2020. Known for their riveting live shows, this will be one for the ages from this trailblazing band. Tickets go on sale:O2 Presale: 18th May 9:00amLive Nation Presale: 19th May 9:00amGeneral Onsale: 20th May 9:00amTicket Link: www.livenation.co.uk/artist-deftones-22522LISTEN TO OHMS HERE: https://amzn.to/37NIGv0"An album that's as thrilling - and as emotional - as they have ever sounded" - NME *****"An album charged with peerless power and precision" - Kerrang! KKKK"A masterclass in grandiose ferocity" - Top40-Charts.com ****"'Ohms' isn't just Deftones at their finest - it's one of the standout albums of the year" - Upset *****



