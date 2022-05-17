Megastar Miriam Yeung Joins Warner Music China!





This news follows Warner New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Warner Music China announced today that Miriam Yeung, one of Greater China's biggest stars, has joined its roster. Miriam has an impressive music career spanning nearly three decades. She is one of the region's most recognised and accomplished recording artist, having released more than 50 albums earning her numerous top female artist awards throughout the years.As well as being a successful singer, Miriam has also been active in the film and television industries. She has starred in over 40 films and 10 television drama series. Her outstanding performances have enabled her to sweep multiple accolades including Best Actress at many of the region's most prestigious awards.Miriam began her career in the entertainment industry in 1995 after coming third in the 14th annual New Talent Singing Awards Competition co-organised by Hong Kong television broadcaster TVB and Capital Artists record company. She has toured extensively over the years and held concerts in markets including Australia, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and the United States. Some of her most popular chart-topping hits include 'Teenage Girl's Prayer', 'Sister', 'Unfortunately I'm an Aquarius' and 'Small City, Big things'.Miriam is also well known for her philanthropic endeavours where she uses her music and influence to support social causes. She was a recipient of the "Ten Outstanding Young Persons" and "Asian Women Leadership Awards" in Hong Kong, and has been appointed as ambassadors of many charities including Otic Foundation, Po Leung Kuk, Tung Wah Group of Hospitals, UNAIDS, UNICEF, World Vision and many others.Warner Music will be working with Miriam on a wide range of opportunities and will be focusing particularly on music related projects including new albums, audio-visual works, live entertainment shows, concerts and merchandise. Miriam Yeung said: "I'm super excited for this episode in my life. I look forward to partnering with Warner Music in this new chapter of my musical journey, bringing my work to new places and even more people around Asia. I am more than ready than I have ever been."Jonathan Serbin, Co-President of Warner Music Asia, stated: "We are incredibly happy that Miriam Yeung is joining the Warner Music family. What really excites us is that we will now have the opportunity to work with one of Greater China's most celebrated artists, helping her to further solidify her position as one of the region's most successful and popular singer."Sherry Tan, Managing Director of Warner Music China, added: "Miriam Yeung is a multi-talented artist who has achieved great successes in Greater China's entertainment industry. She is an influential singer with a massive fan following from all generations. We are deeply committed to introducing Miriam's music to more listeners and fans, utilizing our reach as one of the world's top music label."This news follows Warner Music China's recent signing of legendary mandopop artist CoCo Lee last month, further strengthening its star-studded roster.



