Number One Hit Sony/BMG Songwriter Tom Tikka Releases New Album "Better Man"

PRE-SAVE LINK: https://orcd.co/betterman_tomtikka

https://www.tomtikka.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thetomtikka

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tom_tikka_official

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010607116953

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNxEq8p5waRWe1Gp7DBAzCg HELSINKI, FINLAND (Top40 Charts) Award-winning, hit songwriter, Tom Tikka is back with a brand new album packed with what his record label calls, "hit after hit."The album, entitled "Better Man," is released on 20th May world-wide on every platform from the Minds Behind the Music Record label via their mainstream distribution deal with Sony Orchard.Tikka has been working closely with Minds Behind the Music on the album. It all started when his song "Venetian Rubber Boots" was selected to the label's upcoming environmental fundraising compilation album to support the fight against climate change.Now Tom and MBTM have released Tikka's sophomore effort titled "Better Man." The album features the hit single "By 2022" (#14 on iTunes Canada), a song that's been reviewed in multiple music blogs and is also now nominated in the single of the year category at the ISSA awards 2022.Tikka said: "Better Man' is my attempt to write one of those records that I grew up with. I thought it'd be nice to try to reproduce some of the magic that the great singer-songwriter albums of the 60s and 70s had - albeit with a modern twist. This was also an era when the Top 40 was a lot more eclectic than it is today. There could be many artists from radically different genres on the same week's Billboard chart: Uriah Heep, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Kris Kristofferson, Roberta Flack, Marvin Gaye and Three Dog Night. This was yet another aspect I wanted to revisit."Formerly the songwriter of the Sony/BMG & Warner Music band, Carmen Gray, Tom Tikka has managed to build a rather successful career for himself as a solo act. Tom's previous album, "This Is My Happy Face" included three international iTunes smashes. Both "Doormat" & "With Eyes Closed" were #1 hit singles, while "Heart's on Fire" made it to #2. Tikka has been featured on Huffington's Thrive Global, Authority Magazine, Melody Maker Magazine, Ballroom Blitz, The Hollywood Digest, VENTS Magazine and many others, while his music videos have won at film festivals around the world.Tikka is also an ISSA Award winner (Emerging Male Artist of The Year) as well as a Josie Music Awards and Hollywood Music in Media Awards nominee.PRE-SAVE LINK: https://orcd.co/betterman_tomtikkahttps://www.tomtikka.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/thetomtikkaInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/tom_tikka_officialFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010607116953YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNxEq8p5waRWe1Gp7DBAzCg



