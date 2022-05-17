Hill Kourkoutis Makes History As First Female To Win A Juno Award For Recording Engineer Of The Year





As a climactic highlight of the Canadian music industry's biggest week of the year, she was presented the award during the 2022 Juno Opening Night Awards that streamed live on May 14 to a global audience in advance of the Juno Awards broadcast tonight (May 15) at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.



In accepting the award, Kourkoutis said: "Thank you to CARAS. Thank you to SATE and Tania Joy for trusting me with your hearts and your art. Thank you to my team, Joe D'Ambrosio, Jodie Ferneyhough, Jordan Howard, CCS and Daytripper. My family who been the most supportive ever. Thank you for allowing me to follow my dreams…my partner Abby, Mom, Dad, Cerise, Dimitri. I dedicate this award to my late friend, Tim Thorney, who is my mentor and champion. Thank you."



Koukoutis joins of a select group of female producers and engineers who have won or been nominated for major awards in North America. According to The Recording Academy, female Grammy winners for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, have included trailblazers such as Imogen Heap,



"We're privileged to represent Hill, and I'm continually awed by the level and breadth of her talents. This recognition is well-deserved, and the historic win of Recording Engineer of the Year is a big moment that everyone in our industry can feel great about," added Jordan Howard, CCS Creative/A&R Director.



Additionally, artist Colin James received a Juno Award for Blues Album of the Year for Open Road.

Jodie Ferneyhough, Founder and President of CCS, said, "We are very proud of Hill and congratulate her on winning the Juno for Recording Engineer of the Year. She never ceases to amaze and inspire our CCS and Daytripper team. I'd also like to congratulate the incredible musician Colin James for winning Blues Album of the Year. It's time to celebrate!"

"We're privileged to represent Hill, and I'm continually awed by the level and breadth of her talents. This recognition is well-deserved, and the historic win of Recording Engineer of the Year is a big moment that everyone in our industry can feel great about," added Jordan Howard, CCS Creative/A&R Director.




