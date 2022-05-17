14-Year-Old Oscar Stembridge Announces Debut EP





Don't Lie To Me (Extended Version) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Oscar Stembridge, the 14-year-old Swedish sensation has announced the release of his debut EP, Thir13en, via fan-powered music platform Corite. One of the most exciting new talents to emerge from Sweden, he was the youngest artist to sign with Universal Music in Sweden. The budding star has already proven himself a musical force, accompanying himself on piano, drums, ukulele, and his trademark guitar. As a singer-songwriter Oscar works with acclaimed artist developer and vocal coach "Mama Jan" Smith (Justin Bieber, Usher), and has penned authentic songs that grapple with the struggles of today's youth, such as climate change, bullying and social alienation.Inspired by a personal journal entry, the debut Thir13en EP is heartfelt and grounded, with Oscar's introspective lyricism swelling to empowering messages as a voice for young people living in today's tumultuous world. In the entry he creates a visual diagram of his associations to being 13, writing "restart the world," "dare to be different" and "climate anxiety."His dedication to climate activism not only inspires his lyrical messaging, but he has performed his single " Don't Lie To Me " from the upcoming EP Thir13en at Climate Live, a series of international concerts organized by youth climate activists such as Greta Thunberg. Having played for the Swedish Royal Family and on Scandinavia's biggest musical TV show, Oscar continues his string of live performances, kicking off the EP release with his first U.S. tour, on Friday June 24th at Teentopia Festival at 'The BackYard at SilverLakes' in Los Angeles.TRACKLISTING:Don't Lie To Me (Radio Version)Am I The Only OneYoung OnesFake FrontWhat IfDon't Lie To Me (Extended Version)



