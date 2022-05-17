The 51st Annual JUNO Awards, celebrated Canada's Very Best In Music From Under The Stars

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) honoured artists and industry leaders at the helm of Canada's music scene tonight at the 2022 JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented by Ontario Creates, which took place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Co-hosted by Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe (CBC Music's The Block ) and Ann Pornel (The Great Canadian Baking Show), the renowned industry event saw five show-stopping performances and the presentation of 41 JUNO Awards, along with The Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award, the Humanitarian Award Presented by Music
Canada and the MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award Presented by Canadian Scholarship Trust
Foundation.
Montreal's pop-electro sensation, Charlotte
Cardin took the lead this year with three awards: Single of the Year Presented by Live Nation Canada, Artist of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada and Pop Album of the Year. Chart-topping singer-songwriter The Weeknd
followed with two awards for Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year and Songwriter of the Year Presented by SOCAN. Both Charlotte
Cardin and The Weeknd
are nominated for this year's TikTok JUNO Fan Choice Award, which will be presented at the 51st Annual JUNO Awards Broadcast.
Denise Jones, one of the most influential voices in Canada's Black
entertainment community, was posthumously awarded the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award. Accepting the award on behalf of Denise were her two sons Jesse
and Jerimi. Three-time JUNO Award winner, Susan Aglukark, was recognized with the 2022 Humanitarian Award Presented by Music
Canada. Aglukark was honoured for her commitment to improving the lives of children and youth in Northern Indigenous communities. Dallas Green was named the MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award Presented by Canadian Scholarship Trust
Foundation with the award for his dedicated support of MusiCounts and music education.
The evening's celebrations put a spotlight on Canada's emerging and rising talent with 24 first-time winners taking home JUNO awards. The list includes Allison
Russell (Contemporary Roots
Album of the Year), Afrikana Soul Sister (Global Music
Album of the Year), Andrea Jin 金玉琪 (Comedy Album of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada), Archspire (Metal/Hard Music
Album of the Year), Avataar (Jazz Album of the Year - Group), Caity Gyorgy (Vocal Jazz Album of the Year), Charmaine (Rap Single of the Year Presented by ADVANCE, Canada's Black Music
Business Collective), DJ Shub (Contemporary Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year Presented by Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada), Emily D'Angelo (Classical Album of the Year - Solo Artist), Fawn Wood( Traditional Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year), Garth Prince
(Children's Album of the Year), Hill Kourkoutis (Recording Engineer of the Year), HNTR (Underground Dance Single of the Year), Kairo McLean
(Reggae Recording of the Year), MONOWHALES (Breakthrough Group of the Year Presented by FACTOR, The Government of Canada and Canada's Private Radio
Broadcasters), Maria
Dunn (Traditional Roots
Album of the Year), Mustafa (Alternative Album of the Year Presented by CBC Music), Olivia
Rodrigo (International Album of the Year), TOR (Electronic Album of the Year) and Will Bonness (Jazz Album of the Year - Solo).
Along with Cardin, artists from La Belle Province came out on top in several categories including Andrew Wan and Charles Richard-Hamelin (Classical Album of the Year: Small Ensemble), Coeur de pirate (Francophone Album of the Year), Half Moon Run
(Adult Alternative Album of the Year Presented by Sonos), L'Harmonie des saisons, conducted by Eric Milnes, feat. Hélène Brunet (Classical Album of the Year: Large Ensemble), Keiko Devaux (Classical Composition of the Year), Mykaël Nelson, Nicolas Lemieux and Albert Zablit (Album Artwork of the Year), KAYTRANADA (Dance Recording of the Year) and Xavier Dolan (Music Video of the Year).
Five eclectic performances scored the evening: 2022 Francophone Album of the Year nominee Roxane
Bruneau; Alternative Album of the Year Presented by CBC Music
nominee Ruby Waters; 2021/2022 Allan Slaight JUNO Master Class short list artist, Jesse
Gold; two-time JUNO Award nominees VALLEY and 2022 JUNO Award winner Allison
Russell (Contemporary Roots
Album of the Year), who moved audiences with her In Memoriam tribute.
The 2022 JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented by Ontario Creates are available to rewatch on-demand via CBC Gem or CBCMusic.ca/junos.
The 51st Annual JUNO Awards Broadcast will be live for the first time from outdoor venue Budweiser Stage in Toronto, broadcast and streamed live across Canada at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC Gem, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos, and CBC Music's Facebook, Twitter and Youtube pages.
JUNO Opening Night Awards - Award Partners: Adult Alternative Album of the Year Presented by Sonos, Alternative Album of the Year Presented by CBC Music, Artist of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada, Breakthrough Group of the Year Presented By FACTOR, The Government of Canada, and Canada's Private Radio
Broadcasters, Contemporary Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year Presented by Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada, Comedy Album of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada, Jack Richardson Producer of the Year Presented by Audio-Technica, Rap Single of the Year Presented by ADVANCE, Canada's Black Music
Collective, Rock Album of the Year Presented by Long & McQuade Musical Instruments, Single of the Year Presented by Live Nation Canada, Songwriter of the Year Presented by SOCAN.
The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC celebrated Canada's biggest night in music at the 51st Annual JUNO Awards Broadcast, marking the first in-person show since 2019. Hosted by Marvel Studios star of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, Simu Liu, the awards were broadcast for the first time in history from an outdoor venue at Budweiser Stage, nationwide on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio
One, CBC Music, CBC Listen and globally on CBCMusic.ca/junos. The hotly anticipated event featured exhilarating performances from the nation's biggest movers in music along with appearances from some of Canada's most recognizable personalities.
Following her three major wins last night at the 2022 JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented by Ontario Creates, and a breathtaking performance of her hit "Meaningless" on Budweiser Stage, a humbled Charlotte
Cardin added Album of the Year Presented by Music
Canada to her collection of statuettes, making her the most decorated artist at this year's JUNO Week with a total of four awards.
Hamilton-raised legends Arkells
took home Group of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada after an electric two-song performance of "Reckoning
" and "You Can Get It
" that began from the crowd. Vancouver pop songstress JESSIA took home her first JUNO for Breakthrough Artist of the Year Presented by FACTOR, The Government of Canada and Canada's Private Radio
Broadcasters and Allan Slaight JUNO Master Class alumni Haviah Mighty, became the first female in history to win best Rap Album/EP of the Year, only moments before her powerful performance of hits "Protest" and "So-So."
Canadians were given the option to vote for the TikTok JUNO Fan Choice, which was awarded to Shawn Mendes. This marks the fourth time Shawn has won the award bringing his' total JUNO count to an impressive 13 awards. Mendes also made a special appearance to accept the prestigious JUNO International Achievement Award, which has only been awarded eight times previously. The award honours Canadian artists who have attained extraordinary success on the world stage and raised the profile of Canadian music around the world.
MusiCounts also recognized Canadian music educator, Darren Hamilton's (David Suzuki Secondary School, Brampton, ON) impact not only on students, but also their community and the music education field, through the MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award, presented by the Canadian Scholarship Trust
Foundation.
The JUNO Awards Broadcast made history with the induction of legendary award-winning recording artist and world-renowned Broadway, television, film and fashion icon, Deborah Cox, during the induction and performance presented by TD. Cox became the first Black
woman to join the Canadian Music
Hall of Fame and was inducted by Toronto Raptors alumni, NBA Hall of Famer, author, music producer and friend, Chris Bosh. To mark the milestone and Cox's immeasurable impact on Canada's music scene, fans were treated to a four-track medley of her hits "Beautiful U R," "Nobody's Supposed to Be Here," "Where Do We Go From Here
" and "Who Do U Love."
The 2022 JUNO Awards staged spectacular performances under the stars including the highly anticipated return of pop-punk icon and nine-time JUNO Award winner Avril Lavigne, who rocked audiences with a nostalgic mashup of "Complicated," "Girlfriend," "I'm With You," "Sk8r Boi," and "Bite Me," from her latest album Love Sux. Later in the show, Simu Liu returned to the stage with his own rendition of "Complicated."
Arcade Fire
lit up the night performing "Unconditional 1 (Lookout Kid)," while west-coast rap sensation and JUNO Award nominee bbno$, whose songs have been streamed more than 2.8 billion times globally, had the audience dancing in their seats to his viral tracks "Lalala
" and "Edamame." Godfather of PowWowStep and 2022 JUNO Award Winner DJ Shub & JUNO nominated Canadian hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kidsperformed a politicized medley of "War Club," "Uncle Rico," and "Rebirth;" past JUNO award nominee and presenter Lauren
Spencer-Smith, took the stage for her platinum single "Fingers Crossed
" and first-time JUNO Award nominee Tesher
wowed the crowd with some of his international hits including a surprise collaboration performance of "Jalebi Baby
" featuring an energetic Simu Liu. Mustafa, winner of the 2022 JUNO for Alternative Album Presented by CBC Music, moved audiences with a performance of "Stay Alive," which featured fifteen people from the community where he grew up.
The evening's roster of incredible presenters included some of Canada's most notable personalities: actor and comedian Andrew Phung (Run the Burbs, Kim's Convenience); co-creator and star of CBC's hit series, Sort Of, Bilal
Baig; Minister
of Canadian Heritage The Honourable Pablo
Rodriguez, JUNO Award winner and internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Donovan Woods; JUNO Award nominee Faouzia; first female leader of the Assembly of First Nations, National
Chief RoseAnne Archibald; Francophone nominee Roxane
Bruneau; JUNO Award-winning and three-time JUNO nominated rapper and singer, TOBi and TikTok star and Indigenous activist Tia Wood.
Fans can rewatch every performance and memorable moment from the 51st Annual JUNO Awards broadcast, on CBC Gem, CBCMusic.ca/junos and The JUNO Awards social channels.
The 2022 JUNO Awards Broadcast is produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company) in association with CBC and The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS).
JUNO Awards Broadcast - Award Partners: TikTok JUNO Fan Choice, Album of the Year Presented by Music
Canada, Group of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada, Canadian Music
Hall of Fame Induction Presented by TD Bank Group, Breakthrough Artist of the Year Presented by FACTOR, The Government of Canada and Canada's Private Radio
Broadcasters.