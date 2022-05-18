Thomas Rhett To Perform Concert For SiriusXM And Pandora



To maintain the highest public health standards and/or requirements, SiriusXM and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SiriusXM and Pandora today announced that country superstar Thomas Rhett will perform an exclusive concert for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners on Tuesday, June 7.The show will feature Thomas Rhett performing songs from his recently released album Where We Started, as well as fan favorites."I can't wait to hang out with SiriusXM, Pandora and fans at this live show," Thomas Rhett said. "This concert is one week before my BRING THE BAR TO YOU TOUR kicks off, so it'll be one of the first times I get to play some of these new songs live. It's going to be a lot of fun." Thomas Rhett's performance will take place at Nashville's Marathon Music Works on Tuesday, June 7 at 8:00 pm CT and will air live on SiriusXM's The Highway (ch. 56) and on the SXM App.Country singer Conner Smith will open the show. Conner was named one of Pandora's 2022 Artists to Watch.Additionally, ASL interpretation will take place in order to help provide the best experience possible for all fans.For those unable to attend the event in Nashville, Pandora will present several songs on July 13 at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT from Thomas Rhett's performance during Pandora LIVE in the 615: THOMAS RHETT. Pandora LIVE virtual events are the continuation of the streaming service's popular live series that features top artists from all genres.Event sponsors will enhance the experience with exciting activations and complimentary giveaways. In Nashville, MGM Rewards will help welcome fans to the show with an eye-catching Nashvegas-inspired pre-show performance. Las Vegas will treat fans to savory bites from one of Nashville's legendary hot spots. Magnum® ice cream will invite attendees to strike a pose in a photobooth inspired by their new Duet ice cream bars and treat fans to a complimentary sample. USAA will invite members of the Nashville military community to enjoy the show from an exclusive lounge. Tire Rack will provide fans with stadium-regulated totes for use at the event and throughout CMA Fan Fest weekend and Zaxby's, the premium quick-service restaurant known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, will provide Bluetooth speaker keychains so fans can keep the music going long after the event.During the Pandora LIVE virtual event, select sponsors will create unique content experiences for fans nationwide. During the pre-show, attendees can test their artist knowledge with interactive trivia from MGM Rewards, Las Vegas will provide "tips and tricks" for the most enjoyable viewing experience, and USAA will inspire fans through their support for veteran-focused initiatives.Ten years after signing his record deal with Big Machine Label Group's The Valory Music Co., arena-packing superstar Thomas Rhett - dubbed "the most reliable maker of No. 1 singles in country music" (Variety) - has 18 multi-PLATINUM and GOLD-certified No. 1 hits, 12 BILLION streams and the longest current active streak of consecutive No. 1s in the format (Mediabase/Country Aircheck Chart). Declared "a prince in the genre" (USA Today), he has been honored with eight ACM Awards including Entertainer of the Year, two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards and Billboard Awards, in addition to being recognized with two CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. One songs within a 12-month period. The superstar's critically-acclaimed sixth studio album WHERE WE STARTED is available now, and he will launch his BRING THE BAR TO YOU TOUR in June. Inspired by family, friends and his love of the outdoors, Thomas Rhett is the cofounder of Dos Primos Tequila and is collaborating with Chaco on an exclusive sandal line. For more information, visit www.ThomasRhett.com.To maintain the highest public health standards and/or requirements, SiriusXM and Pandora will adhere to health and safety protocols in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the venue, and all state and local health mandates to protect attendees, staff, and artists. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 48 hours required to attend.



