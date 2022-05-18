Mimi Webb Announces First-Ever North American Headline Tour This Fall 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
This fall, UK pop singer and songwriter Mimi Webb
will embark on her first-ever full-scale headline tour across North America. After completing a US run opening for Tate McCrae this past Spring, Mimi's solo tour kicks off on September
22 in Vancouver, BC at Fortune Sound Club. She will be visiting major US markets coast-to-coast for five weeks, and it will conclude on October 13 in Washington, DC at Union Stage. A special presale goes live on Wednesday May 18 at 10am local time.
General on-sale begins on Friday May 20 at 10am local time. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.
In addition, Mimi Webb
is gearing up to drop more music soon and recently teased her new single "Goodbye
" on social media. Pre-save Link available HERE: https://amzn.to/3wyfn8j
Her recent single "House On Fire
" shows no signs of stopping or slowing down. Fanning the flames, she delivered a seismic and showstopping late-night television debut performance of the single on The Tonight
Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch it BELOW. The song has gathered over 66 Million streams of global streams including and 3.8 million YouTube views on the music video. Inciting critical applause, Harpers Bazaar proclaimed, "Mimi Webb is ready for her big crossover," and Rolling Stone succinctly summed it up as "on-fire." Billboard touted it among "10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week" and predicted, "Mimi Webb has dropped a wondrous, biting pop track that could help her break through." Mimi Webb
is undoubtedly on fire now.
TOUR DATES:
9/22 Vancouver, BC Fortune Sound Club
9/23 Seattle, WA Neumos
9/24 Portland, OR Mission Theater
9/26 San Francisco, CA Rickshaw Stop
9/28 West Hollywood, CA The Roxy
9/30 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court
10/1 Denver, CO Marquis Theater
10/4 Chicago, IL Subterranean
10/5 Detroit, MI El Club
10/6 Toronto, ON Velvet
Underground
10/8 Montreal, QC Théâtre Fairmount
10/10 Boston, MA Brighton Music
Hall
10/11 New York, NY The Bowery Ballroom
10/13 Washington, DC Union Stage
Mimi Webb
projects a voice as magnetic, massive, and magical as her personality. As "the girl next door" with a hell of vocal range, she's quick to laugh, will let you know precisely what's on her mind, and isn't afraid to be heard. Originally hailing from the UK town of Canterbury, the pop singer and songwriter turns up the volume on every emotion with skyscraping runs and open-heart honesty.
Inspired by the likes of Amy Winehouse, Emelie Sandé, and Sam Smith, she started writing songs of her own at 13-years-old in diaries before eventually learning guitar. Around the same time, she enrolled in The BRIT School—known for alumni such as Adele, Amy Winehouse, Jessie
J, and more. Three years later, she left home, moved in with a host family, and attended the prestigious BIMM [British Institute
of Modern
Music]. In 2019, she uploaded a handful of early compositions and collaborations online, landed management, and inked a deal with Epic Records. Mimi Webb's impromptu acapella videos exploded with over 20 million views on TikTok, paving the way for a string of original fan favorites such as "Before I Go," "I'll Break My Heart
Again," and "Reasons," and "Good Without." Amassing over 200 million streams, she made waves with international hits "Good Without
" and "Dumb Love." The singles concurrently captured places in the Top 15 on the UK Singles Chart, which cemented Mimi as "the first UK female artist, since Dua Lipa
in 2017, to land two singles in the UK Top 15 before the release of her debut album."
Music
Week also recently announced Mimi Webb
as the newest addition to their BBC Radio
1's Brit List. The prestigious offering comes after selling out her first upcoming UK Tour this Fall and receiving widespread acclaim from Wonderland, teenVOGUE, Refinery 29, Euphoria, CLASH, FLAUNT, and Consequence of Sound, to name a few. With a voice just loud enough to give you goosebumps, Mimi Webb
shines on her debut Seven
Shades of Heartbreak EP and more to come.
www.mimiwebb.com/tour