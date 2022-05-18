Noah Cyrus Reveals New Single & Video 'Mr. Percocet'





Speaking about the new single, Noah reveals, "This song is written about my personal experience with the confusion and insecurities that arise in a relationship when substance abuse is involved. It causes such manic behavioral changes that you can lose sight of yourself and who you fell in love with."

'Mr. Percocet' follows the release of 'I Burned LA Down,' which saw its late night television debut on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month [Watch BELOW].



Noah Cyrus will embark on a headline tour across the UK and



UK/ EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

August 9 - Helsinki, FL - Kaisaniemen Puisto

August 10 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

August 11 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

August 13 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

August 14 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

August 16 - Cologne, DE - Kantine

August 19 - Biddinghuizen, NL - Lowlands

August 20 - Hasselt, BE - Pukkelpop

August 22 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

August 23 - Berlin, DE - Columbia Theater

August 24 - Hamburg, DE - Gruenspan



For her forthcoming debut full-length, 'The Hardest Part,' Noah recruited esteemed, award-winning record producer Mike Crossey [Arctic Monkeys, Ben Howard, The 1975, Wolf Alice], who helped guide her vision and find her voice. Noah oversaw all the arrangements on the record and made sure to emphasize the incorporation of instruments such as pedal steel and slide guitar. "Creating the arrangements was the most fulfilling part of this record," she goes on. "Mike and I were so driven and fully engulfed in the music. It was seamless—our brains connected into one. I found a safe place to make music with people I love and trust. The process was really healing for me." She adds, "For the first time, I'm revealing my complete and honest truth." On 'The Hardest Part,' Noah has truly stepped into herself on her 2022 full-length debut album.



