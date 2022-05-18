

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One of the UK's most talked about bands ever N-Dubz are back! Tulisa, Dappy and Fazer have reformed and will be releasing a brand new single 'Charmer' this Thursday May 19th.'Charmer' is instantly recognisable as an N-Dubz song featuring their trademark storytelling via the slick raps of Dappy and Fazer, alongside the sassy vocals of Tulisa.The track was written by the band and produced by Rymez, who is most known for his work with the likes of Stefflon Don, D Block Europe and Adekunle Gold.The single will be premiered on BBC 1 Xtra this Thursday evening and will be released immediately after the first play.Today the band also announce a special 10 date arena tour of the UK in November 2022.'The Back To The Future Tour' takes in many of the UK's biggest cities and will give fans a chance to hear all their favourites N-Dubz songs live for the first time in 11 years. The tour kicks off in Newcastle and finishes in Manchester, taking in London's O2 Arena. Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday 20th May from:https://aegpresents.co.uk/n-dubzThe full list of dates is as follows:Mon 7 Nov 2022 Newcastle Utilita ArenaTues 8 Nov 2022 Glasgow OVO HydroThurs 10 Nov 2022 Nottingham Motorpoint ArenaFri 11 Nov 2022 Leeds First Direct ArenaSat 12 Nov 2022 Birmingham Utilita ArenaMon 14 Nov 2022 Bournemouth International CentreTues 15 Nov 2022 Cardiff Motorpoint ArenaThurs 17 Nov 2022 London The O2Fri 18 Nov 2022 Sheffield Utilita ArenaSat 19 Nov 2022 Manchester AO Arena N-Dubz are a UK cultural phenomenon. For 6 years from 2006 to 2012, the band dominated the UK charts and the UK media alike.The band have sold xxx million records. Their first two albums 'Uncle B' and 'Against All Odds' were certified platinum in the UK. In 2009 they hit No.1 on the UK Singles Chart with 'Number One', a collaboration with Tinchy Stryder. N-Dubz have won four MOBO awards; Best Newcomer in 2007, Best Album and Best Act in 2009 and Best Song in 2010 for their single 'Playing with Fire'. They won a O2 Silver Clef Award in 2009 and were nominated for Best British Single at the BRITs in 2010.




