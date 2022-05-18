Specially Curated Exhibit '?et Happy! - 100 Years Of Judy Garland' To Premiere On June 10th At The Ebell Of Los Angeles





For more information about 'Get Happy! - 100 Years of Judy Garland' visit https://www.judygarlandexhibit.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Old Hollywood with a modern twist will come alive on June 10, 2022, as the world will celebrate what would have been the 100th birthday of iconic Hollywood actress and entertainer Judy Garland. A specially curated gala and unisex fine fragrance reveal for Judy - A Garland Fragrance by Vincenzo Spinnato will take place that evening at the Ebell of Los Angeles, along with a world premiere of the 'Get Happy!', a special collection of Judy Garland's original costumes and artifacts over 30 years in the making.Scott Hedley, curator and co-producer of the 'Get Happy! 100 Years of Judy Garland', is a passionate collector of cinema artifacts. He is considered one of the world's foremost collectors of Judy Garland costumes and memorabilia. John Thomas, from The Gene London Cinema Collection, is co-producer of 'Get Happy!'Special exhibition components pay tribute to Garland's unparalleled career, including original screen-worn costumes from 'The Wizard of Oz,' 'Meet Me in St. Louis' and 'Easter Parade,' posters, and memorabilia. Careful conservation work has been done to every piece, including hand-carving mannequins for the 4ft-11-inch tall Hollywood icon.From Judy's 'lucky' sequin jacket she wore at Carnegie Hall, to rare posters, scripts and other interesting collectibles, 'Get Happy!' is a walk down memory lane giving its audiences a glimpse of Judy Garland from her birth through her life and her artistic contribution to the world.The fascination for Judy Garland started for Hedley at his local library, one of his favorite places to visit as a kid. That's where he discovered books written by L. Frank Baum and Rhys Thomas. And, every time he visited his Grandmother she would turn on the TCM classic movie 'The Wizard of Oz'. After that is when Scott began watching all of Judy Garland's movies and discovered her many talents through film and song."Having the 'Get Happy!' exhibit on display for the first time at our gala and fragrance reveal in honor of Judy Garland's centennial was a no-brainer for me and my event production team," says Vince Spinnato, event host, cosmetic chemist and creator of Judy - A Garland Fragrance. "Mr. Hedley's collection is one-of-a-kind and will add a special touch to our curated entertainment of the evening.""For those who were lucky enough to see Ms. Garland in person, I want this exhibit to remind them of their time seeing her perform live. For those like myself who have only been able to see her work on film, I hope that these costumes can bring her movies to life," says Scott Hedley. "And for anyone who hasn't seen one of her films, I hope this exhibit will expose them to an incredible talent who just by the nature of who she was, shaped so much of American culture as we know it."Tickets are available to purchase for the Judy Garland 100th Birthday Gala and Fragrance Reveal at the Ebell of Los Angeles on June 10, 2022, at https://judygarlandfragrance.com/sponsorship/For more information about 'Get Happy! - 100 Years of Judy Garland' visit https://www.judygarlandexhibit.com/



