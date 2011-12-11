Vangelis, Composer Of Chariots Of Fire And Blade Runner Soundtracks, Dies Aged 79





Biography :

Evángelos Odysséas Papathanassíou (Greek: Ευάγγελος Οδυσσέας Παπαθανασίου [eˈvaɲɟelos oðiˈseas papaθanaˈsi.u]; 29 March 1943 - 17 May 2022), known professionally as







In 1980, he composed the score for the Oscar-winning film Chariots of Fire, for which he won an Academy Award for Best Original Score. The soundtrack's single, the film's theme, also reached the top of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and was used as the background music at the London 2012 Olympics winners' medal presentation ceremonies. He also composed the official anthem of the 2002 FIFA World Cup held in Korea and Japan.

Having had a career in music spanning over 50 years and having composed and performed more than 50 albums,



Evángelos Odysséas Papathanassíou was born on 29 March 1943 in Agria, a coastal town in Magnesia, Thessaly, Greece, and raised in Athens. His father Odysseus worked in property and was an amateur sprinter; his son described him as "a great lover of music". He had one brother, Nikos.





Following the split of The Forminx,

During this time,



In 1968, the 25-year-old



From 1970 to 1974,



In 1973,



In August 1975, after







In 1979



In 1979,



Carl Sagan's TV series Cosmos: A Personal Voyage (1980) uses several pieces composed by



In 1980,



The success of Chariots of Fire led to further offers for



In 1981,



In 1992, Paramount







In the early 1980s











There were another five solo albums in the 1990s; The City (1990) was recorded during a stay in Rome in 1989, and reflected a day of bustling city life, from dawn until dusk; Voices (1995) featured sensual songs filled with nocturnal orchestrations; Oceanic (1996) thematically explored the mystery of underwater worlds and sea sailing; and two classical albums about El Greco - Foros Timis Ston Greco (1995), which had a limited release, and El Greco (1998), which was an expansion of the former.



The Sport Aid (1986) TV broadcast was set to music specially composed by Vangelis. He conceived and staged the ceremony of the 1997 World Championships in Athletics which were held in Greece. He also composed the music, and designed and directed the artistic Olympic flag relay portion ("Handover to Athens"), of the closing ceremonies of the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney. While no official recording of this composition exists, the music can be heard accompanying the presentation of the emblem of the 2004 Athens Games. In 2002,



In 2001





On 11 December 2011,



In 2012,



For the 12 November 2014 landing of the Philae lander on Comet 67P (part of the European Space Agency's Rosetta mission),

On 25 January 2019, a new studio album, Nocturne: The Piano Album, was released, which includes both new and old compositions played on a grand piano, "inspired by night time, and by Vangelis's long-held passion for space".

On 24



For an artist of his stature, very little is known about Vangelis's personal life and he rarely gave interviews to journalists. However, in a 2005 interview with The Daily Telegraph,



Vangelis's place of residence was not publicly known. He has stated that he "travels around", rather than settling in one place or in one country for long.

At the time of the Telegraph interview,

Because of the amount of travelling I do and the nonsense of the music business, I couldn't take care of a child in the way I think it should be taken care of.

Excerpts from other interviews mention that

As a hobby,





The musical style of



As a musician who has always composed and played primarily on keyboards,

I don't always play synthesizers. I play acoustic instruments with the same pleasure. I'm happy when I have unlimited choice; in order to do that, you need everything from simple acoustic sounds to electronic sounds. Sound is sound and vibration is vibration, whether from an electronic source or an acoustic instrument.



Synthtopia, an electronic music review website, stated that Vangelis's music could be referred to as "symphonic electronica" because of his use of synthesizers in an orchestral fashion. The site went on to describe his music as melodic: "drawing on the melodies of folk music, especially the Greek music of his homeland". Vangelis's music and compositions have also been described as "...a distinctive sound with simple, repetitive yet memorable tunes against evocative rhythms and chord progressions." His first electric instrument was a Hammond B3 organ, while first synthesizer a Korg 700 monophonic. He has often used vibrato on his synthesizers, which was carried out in a distinctive way on his Yamaha CS-80 polyphonic synthesizer - varying the pressure exerted on the key to produce the expressive vibrato sound. In a 1984 interview

In an interview with Soundtrack, a music and film website,

He explains his customary method of approach. As soon as the musical idea is there, as many keyboards as possible are conn

ected to the control-desk, which in turn are directly connected to the applicable tracks of the multi-track machine. The idea now is to play as many keyboards as possible at the same time. That way, as broad a basis as possible develops, which only needs fine-tuning. After that it's a question of adding things or leaving out things.







In 1989 he received the Max Steiner Award. France made



NASA conferred their Public Service Medal to

The American Film



Discography

Soundtracks

• Sex Power

• L'Apocalypse des animaux

• Ignacio (aka Do You hear the Dogs Barking?)

• La Fête sauvage

• Opera Sauvage

• Chariots of Fire

• Blade Runner

• Antarctica

• 1492: Conquest of Paradise

• Alexander

• Blade Runner Trilogy: 25th Anniversary

• El Greco: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

• Chariots of Fire - The Play:



Studio albums

• Fais Que Ton Rêve Soit Plus Long Que la Nuit (1972)

• Earth (1973)

• Heaven and Hell (1975)

• Albedo 0.39 (1976)

• Spiral (1977)

• Beaubourg (1978)

• Hypothesis (1978; unofficial)

• The Dragon (1978; unofficial)

• China (1979)

• See You Later (1980)

• Soil Festivities (1984)

• Mask (1985)

• Invisible Connections (1985)

• Direct (1988)

• The City (1990)

• Foros Timis Ston Greco (1995)

• Voices (1995)

• Oceanic (1996)

• El Greco (1998)

• Mythodea -

• Rosetta (2016)

• Nocturne: The Piano Album (2019)

