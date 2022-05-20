Sean Stewart Launches Dirty Weekend, The Urban, Street-Style Brand That Encourages A Good Time

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Television personality, actor, model and entrepreneur, Sean Stewart, son of iconic rock legend, Sir Roderick Stewart is expanding his brand-building repertoire into the fashion world with the launch of his new Los Angeles' based clothing line, Dirty Weekend. The lifestyle brand was created by Stewart with a focus on unique signature pieces that include fashionable leisure streetwear that cultivates a community for a life well-lived and the desire for it to be worn all day.



The Dirty Weekend collection, is built up of high-quality streetwear pieces that offer an effortlessly chic, affordable, and comfortable style with items ranging from go-to-defacto staples like hoodies and sweatpants to trucker hats and t- shirts. The Streetwear Collection is made to have a laid-back feel, but the luxurious fabrics make it appropriate for any weekend affair. In addition to the Streetwear Collection, the Summer Collection will turn heads consisting of neutrals fused with a lavender and pink color story. Celebrity fans of the brand include Scott Disick, Rod Stewart, and Madonna.



Dirty Weekend started for founder Sean Stewart when he noticed a gap in California-inspired, streetwear that mixes cultures with music, street art, and fashion. As many look forward to the weekend, why not look forward to a Dirty Weekend with fun comfortable pieces.



Beyond clothing, Dirty Weekend will also be offering a monotone luxury leather collection featuring duffel bags and travel essentials made with the highest quality leather from Italy, and sure to be essential travel items for any upcoming trips.

"I wanted to create a lifestyle brand of highly curated, understated fashionable and exclusive go-to items for consumers to wear while enjoying their 'dirty weekend'," said Founder, Sean Stewart. "My goal is to make Dirty Weekend an approachable and affordable wardrobe staple for everyone to enjoy and give back to the community. Dirty Weekend supports local businesses."



Dirty Weekend is available online exclusively with limited drops of new apparel every Friday; which will include exclusive limited quantities of pieces and feature a mixture of graphic tees, hoodies, sweat sets, hats and shorts. For more information on Dirty Weekend, please visit dirtyweekend.com and find updates about the brand on social media on Instagram @seanstewart and @dirtyweekend_official.



