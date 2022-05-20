Lainey Wilson Releases New Single "Heart Like A Truck" - Out Now





laineywilson.lnk.to/thingsaman New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tailgating her two week stint at the top of the US Country radio charts, ACM New Female Artist of the Year and iHeartRadio Music Awards' Best New Country Artist, Lainey Wilson, has delivered her next single and its accompanying music video, "Heart Like A Truck", available to stream/download worldwide now.Brilliantly written with self-awareness and clever metaphors, Lainey shares the semi-autobiographical and strong "Heart Like A Truck." Produced by Jay Joyce and written by Lainey, Trannie Anderson and Dallas Wilson, the first single from her next album remains firmly in the spirit of Bell Bottom Country but shows the growth Lainey has experienced as a person, artist and songwriter since she wrote Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'."These past few months have been such a whirlwind, but man, it was quite the journey to get here. Miley wasn't playing when she said, 'it's about the climb,' because it really is what builds character and teaches you the most about yourself," said Lainey Wilson. "'Heart Like A Truck' is all about self-discovery, growth and embracing scars as badges of honor. After all, a truck that has hit a few bumps and earned some scratches has proved itself and its tenacity—the shiny one on the lot can't say that.""Heart Like A Truck" is the follow-up to her second US No. 1 single, " Never Say Never " with Cole Swindell, which reigned supreme at the top of the US Country radio charts for two weeks. Seen on Good Morning America, The Kelly Clarkson Show and CMT Music Awards (which was heralded as "the night's top must watch performance" by The Tennessean), the single was Lainey's biggest radio success to date. She earned her first No. 1 with her breakout hit, "Things A Man Oughta Know," which won Song of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards. The single, which earned her the title of Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2021, appeared on her critically acclaimed album, Sayin' What I'm Thinkin', which debuted in 2021 to mass critical acclaim.ACM New Female of the Year 2022 winner, Lainey Wilson has earned the enthusiasm of the industry, having been named to nearly every "Artist to Watch" list, winning MusicRow Magazine's Discovery Artist of the Year award and being crowned Billboard's "Top New Country Artist of 2021," the Louisiana native is one of Nashville's hottest and most buzzed-about new artists. Landing her first No. 1 with her PLATINUM Certified ACM Song of the Year "Things A Man Oughta Know," nearly 10 years to the day after leaving her small farming community in a camper trailer to chase her dreams, she has won over legions of fans with her signature Bell Bottom Country sound and aesthetic, which blends traditional Country with a modern yet retro flare. A prolific and sought-after songwriter (having co-writer credits on songs by artists including Luke Combs, Flatland Calvary and more), Lainey is a fresh, fierce voice in Nashville, delivering one of the "Top Country Albums of 2021" (Rolling Stone, Taste of Country, and American Songwriter) with her label debut, Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'. With a rockstar stage presence, her artistry has taken her across the globe, performing for sold-out crowds throughout the US, UK, and Germany with notable names like Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Hardy, Jon Pardi, Ashley McBryde, Randy Houser and more. Her next single, "Heart Like a Truck" is available worldwide now, following up her recent return to the top of the US Country radio charts with the two-week No. 1 hit, " Never Say Never " with Cole Swindell.laineywilson.lnk.to/heartlikeatrucklaineywilson.comwww.facebook.com/laineywilsonmusicwww.instagram.com/laineywilsonmusictwitter.com/laineywilsonlaineywilson.lnk.to/SWITlaineywilson.lnk.to/thingsaman



