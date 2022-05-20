East 17 Releases New Single "I Just Wanna"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brand new single from East17 "I Just Wanna" releases on the 27th May.

The 24/7 album amassed well over 1 Million streams on Spotify alone.

The album and tracks from the album, impacted charts in 13 different countries including top ten positions and a number 1.

"We are excited to announce the release of our brand new first single I JUST WANNA from our forthcoming album, We wanted to write an uplifting energetic Summer song for everyone to enjoy.

We hope you love it as much as we do." - Terry Coldwell

