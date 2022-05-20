Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 20/05/2022

East 17 Releases New Single "I Just Wanna"

East 17 Releases New Single "I Just Wanna"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brand new single from East17 "I Just Wanna" releases on the 27th May.
The 24/7 album amassed well over 1 Million streams on Spotify alone.
The album and tracks from the album, impacted charts in 13 different countries including top ten positions and a number 1.
"We are excited to announce the release of our brand new first single I JUST WANNA from our forthcoming album, We wanted to write an uplifting energetic Summer song for everyone to enjoy.
We hope you love it as much as we do." - Terry Coldwell
www.instagram.com/officialeast17/?hl=en
www.facebook.com/officialeast17






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0130639 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0032880306243896 secs