Mercury Studios Proudly Presents The Police: Around The World Restored & Expanded

Embarking on their first ever world tour, The Police
journeyed through six continents in 1979 and 1980. Capturing behind-the-scenes footage and candid personal moments as the band explores new terrain, The Police: Around The World Restored & Expanded displays the beginning of their meteoric rise to worldwide fame.
A poignant snapshot of this pivotal moment in their career, The Police: Around The World Restored & Expanded blends footage of the band performing live with intimate footage of Sting, Andy Summers, and Stewart Copeland exploring Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, India, Egypt, Greece, France, South America, and the US. The band was filmed on and off stage as they visited local monuments, tasted foreign cuisines, and organically grew a global fanbase.
On May 20, 2022, Mercury Studios presents The Police: Around The World Restored & Expanded on DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, and DVD+LP (pressed on blue vinyl). Originally available on VHS and laserdisc, the film is being presented on DVD and Blu-ray for the first time, with restored picture and remastered audio, as well as complete performances of four bonus songs featured in the documentary.
Additionally, The Police: Around The World Restored & Expanded includes never-before-released live audio on CD and LP. Boasting songs from their first two albums recorded in Japan, Hong Kong, and England, it showcases The Police
playing with a frenzy and passion that would soon make them the biggest band in the world.
At the same time, the British band were enjoying their first chart success in the UK with "Roxanne
" and "Message In A Bottle." They were young, hungry, and ready to break big. As Andy Summers enthuses in the liner notes, "Like Napoleon, we wanted the world. Out of the messy and fervent atmosphere in London at that time we conceived the idea to go all around the world and film the whole adventure. As far as we knew no rock band, at least, had ever done that. We had just about enough popularity to get booked around the globe. Plans were made."
And the rest is history…beautifully captured in The Police: Around The World Restored & Expanded.
Mercury Studios is a multi-faceted content studio established to develop, produce, globally distribute, and invest in innovative, music-rooted storytelling across a range of media including film, television, podcasting, publishing, and live-streamed performance. Taking its name from the iconic Mercury Records label, Mercury Studios is powered by Universal Music
Group and creates an open space for experimentation to unleash and amplify both emerging and established artists. With offices in London and Los Angeles, Mercury Studios harnesses its established relationships with best-in-class talent from music and film, seamlessly bridging the two worlds to create a completely distinctive community of trailblazers driven by original IP, innovation, and collaboration.
DVD & Blu-ray tracklisting:
Features performances of:
Next To You
Walking On The Moon
Born In The 50's
So Lonely
Man In A Suitcase
Can't Stand Losing You
Bring On The Night
Canary In A Coalmine
Voices Inside My Head
When The World Is Running Down, You Make The Best Of What's Still Around
Shadows
In The Rain
Don't Stand So Close To Me
Truth Hits Everybody
Roxanne
Bonus Features:
Complete live performances of:
Walking On The Moon (Live from Kyoto)
Next To You (Live from Kyoto)
Message In A Bottle (Live from Hong Kong)
Born In The 50's (Live from Hong Kong)
CD
Walking On The Moon - Live from Kyoto
Next To You - Live from Kyoto
Deathwish - Live from Kyoto
So Lonely - Live from Kyoto
Can't Stand Losing You - Live from Kyoto
Truth Hits Everybody - Live from Kyoto
Visions Of The Night - Live from Hammersmith
Roxanne - Live from Hammersmith
Intro
Born In The 50's - Live from Hong Kong
Message In A Bottle - Live from Hong Kong
Bring On The Night - Live from Hong Kong
LP
Side A:
Walking On The Moon - Live from Kyoto
Deathwish - Live from Kyoto
So Lonely - Live from Kyoto
Can't Stand Losing You - Live from Kyoto
Side B:
Truth Hits Everybody - Live from Kyoto
Roxanne - Live from Hammersmith
Born In The 50's - Live from Hong Kong
Message In A Bottle - Live from Hong Kong
Bring On The Night - Live from Hong Kong