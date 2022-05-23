Mercury Studios Proudly Presents The Police: Around The World Restored & Expanded





DVD & Blu-ray tracklisting:



Features performances of:

Next To You

Walking On The Moon

Born In The 50's

So Lonely

Man In A Suitcase

Can't Stand Losing You

Bring On The Night

Canary In A Coalmine

Voices Inside My Head

When The World Is Running Down, You Make The Best Of What's Still Around



Don't Stand So Close To Me

Truth Hits Everybody

Roxanne



Bonus Features:

Complete live performances of:

Walking On The Moon (Live from Kyoto)

Next To You (Live from Kyoto)

Message In A Bottle (Live from Hong Kong)

Born In The 50's (Live from Hong Kong)



CD

Walking On The Moon - Live from Kyoto

Next To You - Live from Kyoto

Deathwish - Live from Kyoto

So Lonely - Live from Kyoto

Can't Stand Losing You - Live from Kyoto

Truth Hits Everybody - Live from Kyoto

Visions Of The Night - Live from Hammersmith

Roxanne - Live from Hammersmith

Intro

Born In The 50's - Live from Hong Kong

Message In A Bottle - Live from Hong Kong

Bring On The Night - Live from Hong Kong



LP

Side A:

Walking On The Moon - Live from Kyoto

Deathwish - Live from Kyoto

So Lonely - Live from Kyoto

Can't Stand Losing You - Live from Kyoto



Side B:

Truth Hits Everybody - Live from Kyoto

Roxanne - Live from Hammersmith

Born In The 50's - Live from Hong Kong

Message In A Bottle - Live from Hong Kong

Bring On The Night - Live from Hong Kong New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Embarking on their first ever world tour, The Police journeyed through six continents in 1979 and 1980. Capturing behind-the-scenes footage and candid personal moments as the band explores new terrain, The Police: Around The World Restored & Expanded displays the beginning of their meteoric rise to worldwide fame.A poignant snapshot of this pivotal moment in their career, The Police: Around The World Restored & Expanded blends footage of the band performing live with intimate footage of Sting, Andy Summers, and Stewart Copeland exploring Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, India, Egypt, Greece, France, South America, and the US. The band was filmed on and off stage as they visited local monuments, tasted foreign cuisines, and organically grew a global fanbase.On May 20, 2022, Mercury Studios presents The Police: Around The World Restored & Expanded on DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, and DVD+LP (pressed on blue vinyl). Originally available on VHS and laserdisc, the film is being presented on DVD and Blu-ray for the first time, with restored picture and remastered audio, as well as complete performances of four bonus songs featured in the documentary.Additionally, The Police: Around The World Restored & Expanded includes never-before-released live audio on CD and LP. Boasting songs from their first two albums recorded in Japan, Hong Kong, and England, it showcases The Police playing with a frenzy and passion that would soon make them the biggest band in the world.At the same time, the British band were enjoying their first chart success in the UK with " Roxanne " and "Message In A Bottle." They were young, hungry, and ready to break big. As Andy Summers enthuses in the liner notes, "Like Napoleon, we wanted the world. Out of the messy and fervent atmosphere in London at that time we conceived the idea to go all around the world and film the whole adventure. As far as we knew no rock band, at least, had ever done that. We had just about enough popularity to get booked around the globe. Plans were made."And the rest is history…beautifully captured in The Police: Around The World Restored & Expanded.Mercury Studios is a multi-faceted content studio established to develop, produce, globally distribute, and invest in innovative, music-rooted storytelling across a range of media including film, television, podcasting, publishing, and live-streamed performance. Taking its name from the iconic Mercury Records label, Mercury Studios is powered by Universal Music Group and creates an open space for experimentation to unleash and amplify both emerging and established artists. With offices in London and Los Angeles, Mercury Studios harnesses its established relationships with best-in-class talent from music and film, seamlessly bridging the two worlds to create a completely distinctive community of trailblazers driven by original IP, innovation, and collaboration.DVD & Blu-ray tracklisting:Features performances of:Next To YouWalking On The MoonBorn In The 50'sSo LonelyMan In A SuitcaseCan't Stand Losing YouBring On The NightCanary In A CoalmineVoices Inside My HeadWhen The World Is Running Down, You Make The Best Of What's Still Around Shadows In The RainDon't Stand So Close To MeTruth Hits EverybodyRoxanneBonus Features:Complete live performances of:Walking On The Moon (Live from Kyoto)Next To You (Live from Kyoto)Message In A Bottle (Live from Hong Kong)Born In The 50's (Live from Hong Kong)CDWalking On The Moon - Live from KyotoNext To You - Live from KyotoDeathwish - Live from KyotoSo Lonely - Live from KyotoCan't Stand Losing You - Live from KyotoTruth Hits Everybody - Live from KyotoVisions Of The Night - Live from HammersmithRoxanne - Live from HammersmithIntroBorn In The 50's - Live from Hong KongMessage In A Bottle - Live from Hong KongBring On The Night - Live from Hong KongLPSide A:Walking On The Moon - Live from KyotoDeathwish - Live from KyotoSo Lonely - Live from KyotoCan't Stand Losing You - Live from KyotoSide B:Truth Hits Everybody - Live from KyotoRoxanne - Live from HammersmithBorn In The 50's - Live from Hong KongMessage In A Bottle - Live from Hong KongBring On The Night - Live from Hong Kong



