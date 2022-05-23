Breakthrough Artist Em Beihold Gears Up For Another Hit New Single And Music Video "too Precious" Out Now





Recently certified gold by the RIAA, Em Beihold's debut single "Numb New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cemented as one of the hottest new artists of 2022, gold-certified Los Angeles singer and songwriter Em Beihold (pronounced bye-hold) reveals a new single and music video entitled "Too Precious" today via Moon Projects/ Republic Records/ Universal Music.The track tiptoes between finger-snaps, jazzy piano, and a thumping beat as she asserts herself as an outlier once more. Right from the jump, Em confesses, "I've got my own idea of fun, don't need to get drunk at the club, start kissing strangers, don't need the danger." Her voice teems with energy on the chorus, and she makes an empowering promise, "I do what I want." The accompanying visual translates this vibe to the screen seamlessly as Em shines for the camera.About the song, Em commented, "I wrote "Too Precious" after someone I knew literally called me "too precious" because I wasn't into the whole partying/drinking/drugs scene like most people my age. I grew up getting excluded a lot because I didn't do the "cool kid" things, so I wanted to write an anthem for people who felt like me!"Meanwhile, her breakout smash "Numb Little Gold" just received a gold certification from the RIAA. It has impressively racked up over 250 global streams and nearly 8 million YouTube views on the music video. It also continues to rise at radio, climbing the Top 10 at Top 40 and and Hot AC with no signs of stopping or slowing down. What's more, Em just concluded her first North American tour with Anson Seabra and recently played for a crowd of 8,000 when she opened for AJR. Stay tuned for more music and additional tour announcements coming soon from Em Beihold.Recently certified gold by the RIAA, Em Beihold's debut single "Numb Little Bug" has been flying since its release! After tallying 12 million streams during its first week alone, the song is now approaching 250 million global streams and counting. It debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart- where it is currently in the Top 40. Simultaneously, Em debuted at #4 and climbed to #1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists Chart. Quickly capturing #1 on the Spotify Global Viral 50 Chart and #2 on the Spotify US Viral Chart, the song also leapt into the Top 10 on the TikTok US Top Tracks and has become one of the "Top 10 Most Added" songs at Top 40 radio—where it is currently Top 10 and climbing. "Numb Little Bug" is also Top 10 at Hot AC and Top 30 on the AC Radio airplay chart. What's more, the song has been certified platinum in Canada and gold in Australia. It has also entered the Top 30 on the Official Singles Charts in both the UK and Canada. Recently released, the official music video is already approaching 8 Million views and counting. In addition to plugs from Variety and more, Stereogum proclaimed, "Tons of pop singers have made a living on juxtaposing vulnerable lyrics with upbeat melodies, but Beihold definitely takes it to a new level."



